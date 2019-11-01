Two local businesses failed alcohol compliance checks last week.
The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office conducted checks at 11 county alcohol establishments, Thursday, Oct. 24. Two business were in violation caught selling alcohol to underage informants.
Employees at Corner Pantry, 4602 E Highway 44 in Rapid City and Yes Way, 640 Box Elder Road, Box Elder were issued a citation for selling alcohol to a minor. Furnishing alcohol to a minor is a class two misdemeanor punishable by 30 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.
The following nine businesses were in compliance:
- Dollar General, 4887 Longview Drive, Rapid City
- Sally O’Malley’s, 3064 Covington Street, Suite 206, Rapid City
- Valley Square Casino, 3064 Covington Street, Suite 201, Rapid City
- Belle Starr Gentleman’s Club, 228 Box Elder Road W, Box Elder
- Cimarron Casino, 224 Frontage Road, Box Elder
- Dollar General, 430 N. Ellsworth Road, Box Elder
- Loaf ‘N Jug, 437 N. Ellsworth Road, Box Elder
- J & L Market, 520 N. Ellsworth Road #1B, Box Elder
- Love’s Travel Stop, 679 Reagan Avenue, Box Elder