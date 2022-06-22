Two children rescued from ravine at Badlands National Park

Two hours after falling into a ravine in Badlands National Park, two young children were rescued Tuesday morning by Pennington County Search and Rescue.

The 10-year-old boy and his sister were hiking near their family's campsite when they fell into the ravine around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

According to a social media post from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, the search and rescue team executed a high angle rope rescue to reach the children, who were visiting the park from Illinois.

The boy was taken by Life Flight helicopter to Monument Health Rapid City Hospital with a suspected broken wrist and possible concussion.

Responding agencies included Interior Fire Department, Pennington County Search and Rescue, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Rapid City Fire Department, Wall Fire Department, National Park Service and Black Hills Life Flight.

Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com

