Two Denver men found guilty of killing Pine Ridge man in 2016

Two Denver men have been found guilty by a federal jury for the 2016 shooting death of Vincent Brewer III outside of the Boys and Girls Club in Pine Ridge.

Adan Corona, 35, and Francisco Villanueva, 45, were found guilty of first-degree murder, felony murder and conspiracy to commit assault.

The men were convicted on Sept. 29 following a two-week trial in Rapid City.

Federal prosecutors say Brewer was killed Oct. 16, 2016, during an attempt to collect an alleged drug debt.

Villanueva, Corona and Estevan Baquera drove from Colorado to South Dakota carrying multiple firearms and met with Myles Tuttle in Rapid City, according to a six-page charging document. They took two cars to Pine Ridge “with a plan to assault and kidnap Vincent Von Brewer III in order to collect the alleged drug debt,” which prosecutors later said was around $10,000.

It says the group drove around Pine Ridge looking for Brewer and picked up people who could help find him.

Brewer was playing in a basketball tournament outside the SuAnne Big Crow Youth Development Center, surrounded by children and adults, when two vehicles pulled up, the prosecution said during Tiaffanee Garnier's sentencing on March 2.

She pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the murder and was sentenced to 15 years in prison for helping Brewer’s attackers evade authorities.

Several people tried to put Brewer inside one of the vehicles, but he escaped and was shot more than a dozen times, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathryn Rich. Some of his attackers, among a group of at least seven people, were wearing masks.

Brewer, better known as Vinny, died on the spot.

Chief Judge Jeffrey Viken, who was presiding over the case at the time, described the killing as a “gang-related homicide.”

Tuttle, of Rapid City, pleaded guilty to one charge of accessory to first-degree murder after the fact in December 2019. The plea and nine-year prison sentence came after Tuttle reached a deal with federal prosecutors.

In exchange for the guilty plea, federal prosecutors dropped three other charges including two first-degree murder charges, according to the plea deal.

A sentencing date for Villanueva has been set for Feb. 14, 2022, while Corona's sentencing date is slated for Feb. 18, 2022.

Baquera is still awaiting trial.