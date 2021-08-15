Two fatalities and five injury accidents reported on final day of the Rally

Two more fatalities were reported by the South Dakota Department of Safety Saturday to bring the total number of fatalities during the 81st Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally to four.
The crashes included one crash in the morning and one in the early afternoon.
At 8:48 a.m., Saturday, Lazelle Street, Sturgis: A 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was eastbound on Lazelle Street when the driver lost control.
The motorcycle struck a sidewalk curb, causing the driver to fall off the motorcycle. The 66-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.
At 12:35 p.m., Saturday, U.S. Highway 14A, mile marker 50, two miles east of Sturgis: A 2009 Harley-Davidson Ultra Classic was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when the driver failed to negotiate a curve.
The motorcycle went off the roadway and overturned. Both occupants were thrown from the motorcycle. The 46-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 51-year-old male driver sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a Sturgis hospital. Neither occupant was wearing a helmet. Charges are pending against the driver.
There were also five crashes that included serious injuries Saturday. There were 60 injury accidents during the Rally.
At 9:06 a.m., U.S. Highway 14A, mile marker 34, two miles west of Lead: A 2018 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited motorcycle, pulling a trailer, was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when the driver lost control.
The 60-year-old male driver sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a Rapid City hospital. He was not wearing a helmet.
At 2:20 p.m., at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 40 and South Dakota Highway 79, Hermosa: A 2009 Harley-Davidson FLHTCU motorcycle was stopped at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 40 and South Dakota Highway 79 when it proceeded into the intersection, colliding with a 2005 Ford F150 pickup that was southbound on South Dakota Highway 79. The 60-year-old male driver of the motorcycle sustained minor injuries, but was not transported. He was not wearing a helmet. Charges are pending. The 62-year-old female driver of the pickup was not injured. She was wearing a seat belt.
At 5:46 p.m., Old Hill City Road, one mile south of Hill City: Three motorcycles were traveling on Old Hill City Road when the driver of the lead motorcycle, a 2008 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUI, lost control due to the wet road surface. Drivers of two other motorcycles also lost control. The 43-year-old male driver of the first motorcycle was not injured, but the 44-year-old female passenger was thrown from the motorcycle and sustained serious non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to a Rapid City hospital. The 56-year-old male driver of a Harley-Davidson SE7 motorcycle was not injured. The 62-year-old female driver of the third motorcycle, a Harley-Davidson FLSTCI, was thrown from the motorcycle and sustained serious non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to a local hospital. None of the occupants were wearing helmets.
At 7:19 p.m. Interstate 90, exit 37, five miles east of Sturgis: A 2011 Harley-Davidson FLSTC motorcycle was southbound on Pleasant Valley Road when the driver lost control while turning eastbound onto Interstate 90. The motorcycle struck a delineator post and went down an embankment. The driver was thrown from the motorcycle. The 51-year-old male driver sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a Sturgis hospital. He was not wearing a helmet.
At 8:27 p.m., Highway 34, mile marker 36, one mile east of Sturgis: A 2014 Harley-Davidson FLHXS motorcycle was westbound on South Dakota Highway 34 when it collided with a deer in the roadway. Both occupants were thrown off the motorcycle. The 65-year-old male driver was not injured. The 62-year-old female passenger sustained minor injuries and was transported to a Sturgis hospital. Neither occupant was wearing a helmet.