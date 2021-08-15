Two fatalities and five injury accidents reported on final day of the Rally

At 2:20 p.m., at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 40 and South Dakota Highway 79, Hermosa: A 2009 Harley-Davidson FLHTCU motorcycle was stopped at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 40 and South Dakota Highway 79 when it proceeded into the intersection, colliding with a 2005 Ford F150 pickup that was southbound on South Dakota Highway 79. The 60-year-old male driver of the motorcycle sustained minor injuries, but was not transported. He was not wearing a helmet. Charges are pending. The 62-year-old female driver of the pickup was not injured. She was wearing a seat belt.

At 5:46 p.m., Old Hill City Road, one mile south of Hill City: Three motorcycles were traveling on Old Hill City Road when the driver of the lead motorcycle, a 2008 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUI, lost control due to the wet road surface. Drivers of two other motorcycles also lost control. The 43-year-old male driver of the first motorcycle was not injured, but the 44-year-old female passenger was thrown from the motorcycle and sustained serious non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to a Rapid City hospital. The 56-year-old male driver of a Harley-Davidson SE7 motorcycle was not injured. The 62-year-old female driver of the third motorcycle, a Harley-Davidson FLSTCI, was thrown from the motorcycle and sustained serious non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to a local hospital. None of the occupants were wearing helmets.