Two gold coins worth an estimated $1,800 each found in Salvation Army kettles

A mysterious benefactor’s gift of two gold coins in Salvation Army red kettles is especially needed this Christmas season. The Salvation Army of the Black Hills reports that requests for help have increased between 200% and 250% this year.
Every year for 24 years, someone has donated a 1983 Robert Frost 1-ounce gold coin in a Salvation Army red kettle at a Northern Hills location. The coin always comes wrapped in a Peanuts comic strip with a note or saying. This year, the coin was left at Walgreens in Spearfish.
“This year the individual drew masks on the Peanuts characters to make it a little more relatable,” said Javier Moreno, Black Hills Area Coordinator for the Salvation Army of the Black Hills.
Over the past couple of years, a similar 1-ounce gold coin has been left in a red kettle in Rapid City as well. This year, the gold coin in a small plastic zip bag was left at the Walmart location on LaCrosse Street.
Moreno said because of the way the coins are packaged, the Salvation Army believes the same person is responsible for donating them. Each gold coin is believed to be worth about $1,800. He said the Salvation Army will take the coins to a collector to be appraised, then will either sell the coins to a collector or dealer.
The coin donated in Spearfish came with an added bonus this year. It was wrapped in a $100 bill.
“That was pretty exciting,” Moreno said.
Food assistance is one of the top requests the Salvation Army has received. Each food box is valued at $25, Moreno said, so each gold coin donated will cover the cost of about 72 food boxes, and the $100 will pay for four more.
The Salvation Army of the Black Hills expected to get more requests for aid this year, Moreno said, and when the COVID-19 pandemic began, the number of requests jumped by 400%. People primarily needed help with food and utilities. By July, requests started to level off but over the course of 2020, requests for help will remain 200% to 250% higher than 2019.
“We really expect this (level of need) is going to continue for quite awhile,” he said.
Overall, Moreno estimates the Salvation Army of the Black Hills will assist about 6,000 people in 2020.
The Salvation Army’s goal is to raise $380,000 with its current red kettle campaign. By Dec. 17, the last date for which a fundraising tally is available, Moreno said the Salvation Army had reached 80% of its goal.
“We were expecting donations to be down. The in-person kettles are a little less but still overall, they’re performing very well. I would like to commend the community for their generosity, especially with the pandemic and seeing there is a need present and doing all they can to help support those in need,” Moreno said.
“When people are out and they see a red kettle, even dropping their spare change in, everything adds up. That’s our biggest plea right now is for people to give whatever they can,” he said.
Red kettles will be out until 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Through the end of December, donations toward the red kettle campaign can be taken to the Salvation Army of the Black Hills office, 405 N. Cherry Ave. in Rapid City, or people can donate online at blackhillsredkettle.org.