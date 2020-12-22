Two gold coins worth an estimated $1,800 each found in Salvation Army kettles

“That was pretty exciting,” Moreno said.

Food assistance is one of the top requests the Salvation Army has received. Each food box is valued at $25, Moreno said, so each gold coin donated will cover the cost of about 72 food boxes, and the $100 will pay for four more.

The Salvation Army of the Black Hills expected to get more requests for aid this year, Moreno said, and when the COVID-19 pandemic began, the number of requests jumped by 400%. People primarily needed help with food and utilities. By July, requests started to level off but over the course of 2020, requests for help will remain 200% to 250% higher than 2019.

“We really expect this (level of need) is going to continue for quite awhile,” he said.

Overall, Moreno estimates the Salvation Army of the Black Hills will assist about 6,000 people in 2020.

The Salvation Army’s goal is to raise $380,000 with its current red kettle campaign. By Dec. 17, the last date for which a fundraising tally is available, Moreno said the Salvation Army had reached 80% of its goal.