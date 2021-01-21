Two grass fires under investigation in Rapid City

The Rapid City Fire Department responded to two fires within minutes Wednesday afternoon. Both blazes, which seem to have been started by juveniles, are under investigation.

The fire department was called to a grass fire at the 1500 block of Kellogg Place about 4:50 p.m. When crews arrived, they noticed four different ignition areas. Crews extinguished the fire to prevent it from spreading farther, allowing it to burn about 10 feet of grass.

While crews were mopping up that fire, the department was called to another grass fire 5:06 p.m. at 201 E. Minnesota St. That fire was out by the time crews arrived. A two-foot by two-foot area of grass burned near the park behind the apartment buildings.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The fires are suspicious in nature because juveniles were seen running from the area,” Tessa Jaeger, public information officer for Rapid City Fire Department, Thursday.

She urged the public to contact the fire department if they see anything potentially hazardous.

“If you see something, say something. If you see kids playing with matches, call it in right away. Anything that seems suspicious is worth calling about,” Jaeger said. “Especially because we’re in these super dry conditions, the smallest ignition in a grass fire can spread so quickly.”

Dry conditions have created high to very high fire danger in the Rapid City area. Jaeger said the public should be careful when outdoors and aware of the high risk of fires.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0