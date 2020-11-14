Two local legislators named to leadership positions

The newly-elected House Republicans met in caucus November 14, 2020, to elect majority leadership positions and nominate candidates for the positions of Speaker of the House and Speaker Pro Tempore for the 2021-2022 Legislative term.

Two Rapid City area legislators were among the representatives who were named to leadership positions. Chris Johnson is the Assistant Majority Leader and Tim Goodwin is a Majority Whip.

House Republicans nominated Spencer Gosch for Speaker of the House and Jon Hansen for Speaker Pro Tempore.

The following members were elected to majority leadership positions in the House:

Majority Leader: Kent Peterson

Assistant Majority Leader: Chris Johnson

Majority Whip: Kirk Chaffee

Majority Whip: Tim Goodwin

Majority Whip: Kevin Jensen

Majority Whip: Rebecca Reimer

Majority Whip: Marli Wiese

