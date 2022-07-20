Two men charged in federal court for fentanyl-related death

Two men appeared in Rapid City federal court Wednesday to face charges in the April 13 fentanyl-related death of a 28-year-old Oglala man.

Jeremy Two Crow, 36, of Pine Ridge, and James Rogers, 31, of Red Shirt, made their initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann on charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death.

The indictment alleges the men conspired to distribute more than 400 grams of substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl starting in November 2020 and that they distributed it to David Rogers, 28, on April 12 or April 13, which resulted in his death.

James Rogers is listed as David Rogers' brother on his obituary. A federal grand jury indicted Two Crow and Rogers on June 23. They were both booked into the Pennington County Jail on Wednesday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Megan Poppen asked the court to keep Rogers and Two Crow detained pending trial. Both Rogers' and Two Crow's defense attorneys said they consented to the detention at this time. Wollmann noted they have a right to formulate a release plan at a later date and ask the court to consider it.

Nathaniel Nelson, Rogers' lawyer, said he would be make a motion for pretrial release soon, but he was not prepared Wednesday to make an argument for his client's pretrial release.

If convicted, Rogers and Two Crow could face a maximum sentence of life in prison and life of supervised release for the conspiracy charge and 20 years to life in prison and three years to life of supervised release for the distribution resulting in a death charge.

The indictment listed several items found on May 17 at Two Crow's residence that are subject to forfeiture if there is a conviction. The items include $4,000 in cash, seven cell phones, several guns and various amounts of ammunition.