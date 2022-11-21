 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two minors arrested for Rapid Valley drive-by shooting

Two juvenile males have been detained for their alleged connection to a Saturday drive-by shooting and other crimes in Rapid Valley. 

The two boys are being held at the Western South Dakota Juvenile Services Center in Rapid City. According to the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, the two are accused of driving a stolen vehicle from Wyoming and possessing a stolen firearm, along with a number of other potential crimes.

No one was hurt in the shooting, although bullets broke two front windows and lodged in several parts of the Rapid Valley home.

The PCSO stated the case has been handed to the Pennington County States Attorney’s Office and no further details will be released because it involves juveniles. 

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com — 

