Two-out scoring carries Hardhats to win over rival Stars

The first inning of Tuesday night’s legion baseball game between Rapid City Post 22 and Rapid City Post 320 looked like it was going to end smoothly in a scoreless tie.

Then the Hardhats’ hitting, plus the Stars’ mistakes, piled up.

Facing two outs, Post 22 strung together five runs to set the tone early and added more in the fifth, finishing with half a dozen two-out runs to beat its cross-lot rival 8-2 at Fitzgerald Stadium.

“They messed up a ball on two outs that really broke it open,” Hardhats pitching coach Ryan Klapperich said. “Sometimes that happens, you make them pay for it, and we just started hitting the ball.”

Post 22 (12-9) tallied four of their nine hits with two outs, while Post 320 (10-5) totaled four errors, committing three in the opening frame that led to their opponents’ rally.

“By far the worst part of our game today,” Stars head coach Brian Humphries said. “Hitting-wise I think we did fine. We put the ball on the ground when we needed to. Pitching-wise we did well, but errors cost you, especially when there’s two outs and it would’ve been a zero.”

Hayden Holec drove in three runs and scored another two in a 2-for-3 performance for the Hardhats, while Dylon Marsh collected three hits and two runs and Harrison Good picked up two runs.

“I think it’s just the way we practice and the way we battle,” Holec said. “We always battle with two outs, it doesn’t matter, we can still put the ball in play and get the runs we need.”

Palmer Jacobs was given the start on the mound about four and a half hours before first pitch as coaches conferred on their hurler. He pitched the entire game, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five on 106 pitches.

“I feel like I’ve always got to be ready,” Jacobs said of the late start. “Even on the days where it’s supposed to be an off-day, I feel like I’m prepared and can come out and compete with any team.”

Jacobs posted a .670 strike percentage and threw 53% first-pitch strikes.

“He has some issues every now and then with finding his breaking ball and throwing strikes with his fast ball,” Klapperich said. “But he was able to miss a couple minor times today, get some guys on and then find a way to get them out.”

Mason Mehlhaff and Bryan Roselles scored the runs for the Stars, and Lane Darrow notched the only RBI as their first run was scored off an error. Gavyn Dansby had their lone extra-base hit, a double.

James Rogers lasted five innings in the loss, surrendering all eight runs on nine hits and three walks while fanning two on 94 pitches.

“We missed that really really key hit,” Humphries said. “We had one extra-base hit but unfortunately we couldn’t score with it, but did a good job of doing and controlling what we needed to do hitting-wise, it’s just our biggest downfall was defense today.”

Zeke Farlee, who led off the bottom of the first with a walk and advanced to third on a pair of steals, scored when Harrison Good reached second on a two-out throw in the dirt to first from third that the first baseman couldn’t corral. Holec and Ryker Henne then smacked back-to-back singles and each drove in a run for a 3-0 lead. Following a walk, two more runs crossed the plate on a pair of errors.

Post 320 answered in the next frame by getting on the board after Dansby’s two-out double put runners on second and third. A throwing error on the shortstop trying to get the third out at first allowed Roselles to score.

The Stars cut into their deficit in the fifth when a single to right field by Darrow plated Mehlhaff from second.

But Post 22 answered in the bottom-half of the frame when Holec lifted a two-run triple over the right fielders’ head. Later in the inning, with runners on the corners and two outs, Marsh dropped an RBI-single into left field that helped salt away the victory.

“I think they had a little bit of momentum, and that just sealed it for us,” Holec said. “Stopped their momentum and got it back for us.”

Both Post 22 and Post 320 are back in action Thursday for the start of the annual Veterans Classic they co-host.

