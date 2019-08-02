{{featured_button_text}}

A train derailed sometime before 3 a.m. Friday east of New Underwood near Sharpe Road. Pennington County Fire Administrator Jerome Harvey said an emergency call was received at about 2:50 a.m.

Pennington County rescue crews extricated two men from the wreckage and they are being transported to Rapid City Regional Hospital for treatment.

Few details are being reported, but Harvey said there is no information that the train was carrying any harmful or dangerous cargo.

