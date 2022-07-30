Ty Breuer shows out to wrap up of Days of '76

Typically, big names come calling and big numbers go up on the leaderboard on the final day of a PRCA rodeo. Saturday’s final day of the 100th annual Days of ’76 Rodeo in Deadwood was a case in point as three event winning efforts highlighted the double-header day in the Days of ’76 Rodeo Arena.

Certainly not surprising as a heightened sense of urgency was on display as with August’s arrival looming but two months remain in 2022 PRCA rodeo season necessitating “must win” time for top rodeo athletes harboring hopes of earning a trip to the 2022 National Finals Rodeo.

Ty Breuer, a five-time NFR qualifier from Mandan North Dakota and Badlands Circuit champion, exhibited that need-to-win now philosophy on Saturday afternoon. After qualifying for the Sunday championship short go at Cheyenne’s Frontier Days rodeo in Friday’s performance, Breuer put rubber to the pavement to make Deadwood’s Saturday afternoon performance, recorded an 83-point ride, and promptly retraced his route back to Cheyenne.

“It is a very important time of the year and the main thing is for a guy to stay healthy and keep riding good and it will work out,” Breuer said. “Coming here I got another circuit rodeo in for the year. It was a nice horse and might make some money, and my family got to come and watch and are now headed back to Cheyenne with me for the short round.”

Coburn Bradshaw, a 27-year-old, four-time saddle bronc NFR qualifier from Beaver Utah was one of the event winners on Saturday. Sitting 19th in world standings and looking for a big payday to make a big move up the world standings, Bradshaw found the answer in Burch Rodeo’s Lunatic From Hell in the evening performance. The Beaver Utah man successfully marked out a big leaping exit from the bucking chute, promptly fell into a comfortable spurring rhythm and consistently beat his dance partner to the front end while posting a gold buckle winning 89-point ride.

Earlier in the day, a young South Dakota bronc riding talent from Faith, 18-year-old Traylin Martin, had the high score in the matinee performance with an 83.5-point ride.

“I drew Richie’s High of Dakota Rodeo’s and that’s one of the best horses you can draw so when I saw my name against her I kind freaked out and have been looking forward to this one all week long,” said the South Dakota high school champion who will compete in college rodeo at West Texas College. “She actually kind of surprised me with a big jump out but after that I got ahead of her and the ride felt amazing and I had some fun with it.”

Rodeo fans who weathered the 88-degree temps in the Days of’76 Rodeo Arena during the matinee performance were witness to two rodeo winning performances.

In barrel racing, Margo Crowther (N. Fort Myers FL), winner of the 2021 National Barrel Horse Association World Championship and currently ranked 13th in WPRA world standings, and her horse, Sissy, flashed through the cloverleaf in 17.35-seconds for the win.

And in bull riding, Tyler Bingham, a three-time NFR qualifier, also came to Deadwood on Saturday after successfully qualifying for the Sunday’s Frontier Days Championship in Friday’s semifinal round.

Bingham made the trip a profitable endeavor riding Dakota Rodeo’s Pookie Holler to 88.5 points and an event victory, The Deadwood win, and earnings in Cheyenne will go a long way toward earning the 29-year-old Howell Utah (currently 39th in world standings) a possible return trip to the NFR.

The matinee steer wrestling performance highlighted a couple of veteran bulldoggers stood out on Saturday. In the matinee 4th performance, Blake Knowles, a 39-year-old veteran bulldogger out of Heppner Oregon wrapped up a profitable Days of ’76 week turning in a 3.9-second steer wrestling run. The quick catch and tip moved the reigning Rodeo Rapid City champion into 3nd spot in the 2nd go round and second in the average (8.3-seconds on two head). And in the evening perf, Stetson Jorgensen, 29-year-old four-time NFR qualifier had the fastest time of the day with a 3.6-second run.

All in all, an exciting day and another Deadwood day blessed with beautiful weather with which to close out the 100th edition of the award winning Days of ’76 Rodeo.

2022 Days of ’76 Rodeo Event Winners.

Bareback: Cole Franks (Clarendon, TX), 88 points on Harper & Morgan Rodeo Co's Apollo; Steer wrestling: First round: (tie) Nick Guy (Sparta, WI) and Clayton Hass (Weatherford, TX), 3.8 seconds; Second round: Tyler Waguespack (Gonzales, LA), 3.1 seconds; Average: Tyler Pearson, (Atoka, OK), 8.0 seconds on two head; Team roping: First round: Tanner Tomlinson (Angleton TX)/Patrick Smith (Lipan, TX), 4.2 seconds; Second round: Shay Dixon Carroll (Stephenville TX)/Evan Arnold (Stephenville TX), 4.0 seconds; Average: (tie) Jake Clay (Sapulpa OK)/Billie Jack Saebens (Nowata OK) and Tyler Wade (Terrell TX)/Trey Yates Pueblo CO), 9.1 seconds on two head each; Saddle bronc; Coburn Bradshaw (Beaver UT), 89 points on Burch Rodeo’s Lunatic From Hell; Tie-down roping: First round: Chet Weitz (London TX), 8.5 seconds; Second round: (tie) Trevor Hale (Perryton TX) and Shad Mayfield (Clovis NM), 7.5 seconds each; Average: 1. Blake Ash (Aurora MO), 17.5 seconds on two head; Barrel racing: Margo Crowther (N. Fort Meyers Fl), 17.35 seconds; Steer roping: First round: Thomas Smith (Barnsdall OK), 10.8 seconds; Second round: Chris Glover (Keenesburg CO), 10.6 seconds; Third round: Landon McClaugherty (Tilden TX), 9.9 seconds; Average: John E. Bland (Turkey TX), 35.9 seconds on three head; Bull riding: Tyler Bingham (Howell UT), 88.5 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Pookie Holler.