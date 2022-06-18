Tyler Read: Artist and community builder

Tyler Read’s art career started when he was arrested in high school for graffiti in Seattle. It continued to Art Alley in Rapid City and circled back to working for the Rapid City Police Department — but not as a officer.

“My principal said, ‘You’re going to take an art class so you learn what real art is.’ Lo and behold, I was pretty good at it,” Read said.

During his senior year, one of Read's teachers encouraged him to apply for art school in Seattle. He said he initially opposed the idea because he still had about 100 hours of community service to complete, and any incomplete hours would turn into jail time as soon as he turned 18. The teacher said he would sign off on the hours Read spent in art school working on his future as community service.

“It worked out. I went to school,” Read said. “I ended up dropping out after a year and went into manual labor in Michigan, a lot of different things. I kind of put art away until I moved here (to Rapid City) in 2004, and I got a job welding cattle gates out by the train tracks.”

During that job, graffiti on the train cars pulled Read back into the art world.

“The train was 50 feet away, so I’d be welding and look up and see the trains go by. And eventually couldn’t be away from it anymore,” he said. “But I quickly transitioned into doing legal work.”

Artistic work

Read became involved in Art Alley first as an artist and then later as the community engagement coordinator for the Rapid City Arts Council from 2012 to 2019. Art Alley is located between Sixth and Seventh, and Main and Saint Joseph streets in downtown Rapid City. It started informally in 2003. After moving to Rapid City, Read started painting in Art Alley. In 2005, he sought to change some of the narrative around letter-based graffiti.

“When we started there, they didn't allow letter-based graffiti, and then we figured out how to make it an asset to the alley. We added images of well renowned, iconic figures, and then I added graffiti to it,” Read said.

After various complaints from some business owners, the city passed an ordinance in 2016 establishing the Rapid City Arts Council as the facilitator for issuing permits to artists who want to paint in Art Alley.

“The building owners had really a laundry list of bad things that were happening, so we worked alongside them and the police department at the time and the city to develop a system, and I caught a lot of flack for that,” Read said. "If we didn’t put in a permanent system, they were gonna shut it down.”

The experience led to some frustration on Read's part and he began to paint less in Art Alley.

“Ultimately, that really kind of wore on me: The experience of having to drudge through leadership instead of championing it. It just put a bad taste in my mouth, and I painted a lot less,” he said. "I see beautiful things happening there right now. I just wanted to see somebody come along behind and take ownership of it because for years that was in rough shape, it broke my heart to see all that."

From 2017-2019, while still working for the Rapid City Arts Council, Read was also Bush Foundation Fellow. The fellowships are designed to develop leadership skills. During that time, Read traveled with his wife, Jenny, to graffiti festivals in England, Spain and the South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas. He was also able to purchase a screen printing studio for the Dahl Arts Center to help Art Alley artists turn their art into prints they could sell.

After his fellowship, Read worked with the Institute of Indigenous American Legacy (I. Am. Legacy) a nonprofit organization founded by Erik Bringswhite, a former gang member. I. Am. Legacy provides services to Indigenous persons who are formerly incarcerated or justice-system involved and their families.

“It’s for everybody, but they use Lakota-based culture as kind of a backbone. I worked for them for about six months as they started up,” Read said.

Read’s wife Jenny is Lakota, as are their children, and Read, who is Puerto Rican and white, is passionate about building relationships with the Native American community in the Black Hills.

“It kind of started with meeting my wife, and then wanting my daughters to have a good sense of identity. In the process of living here and being somebody who tries to help out, you get to know the community. And just about all of my mentors, my close friends, my family, everybody around me is Lakota. It’s very important to me to be reverent of that culture and participate in a respectful way,” he said.

Read carried that mentality with him to the Cheyenne River Reservation where he worked as Art Director for the Cheyenne River Youth Project from 2019 to 2020. After the pandemic started, Read decided it was time to find work in Rapid City. He had been going back and forth to Bear Butte for work, and he decided he needed to be with his family more.

Starting with RCPD

At that time, the Rapid City Police Department was looking for a community engagement specialist. The decision to apply wasn’t one Read leaped to.

“My wife sent it to me on Facebook. I'm like, ‘Are you crazy? I'm not gonna work for the police department.’ This was during the George Floyd protests,” he said.

“Jenny was like, ‘Think about this. Think about what your skills are. You want to be a bridge builder. You want to be somebody who helps the community heal. Where can you do that better right now than with the police department?’ I thought, okay. Challenge accepted.”

Read starting working at the RCPD substation in Knollwood Townhouses in September 2020. Knollwood Townhouses is known to police as one of “The Big Three." The Big Three refers to the high crime area of Maplewood Townhouses, Knollwood Heights Apartments and Knollwood Townhouses. Read is not a police officer, so his role is not to enforce the law, but to help support the community where he can.

The substation looks nothing like a police station. It’s a room with a small kitchen, a bathroom, video games, a food pantry and art supplies. During Read’s interview at his desk in the corner, neighborhood kids played games and socialized with their friends.

Because of Read’s previous work with youth — he partnered with the Pennington County Juvenile Diversion on a mural creation program for at-risk youth — he was able to make connections with children in the neighborhood.

“What I did to introduce myself into the community was I went outside and wrapped some saran wrap around some of the monkey bars. I made a big temporary wall and then I started painting, and my mom made me four dozen cupcakes,” Read said. “I see little eyeballs looking at me. They elected one kiddo to come over. From there, it’s history. Now this is their office.”

Read faced some suspicion from the neighborhood — and still does sometimes — because he works for the police department, but he said he focuses on building community.

“The goal is to empower the community. The answer, in my opinion, to reducing crime is to have a community that when somebody’s getting maced outside and there’s a bunch of kids standing around watching, that everybody isn't sitting on their stoop watching it and taking video," Read said. "They’re ushering the kids in. It’s not that apathy of watching violence happen in front of the kids. The community needs to feel like they have enough power over this place.”

Read works full-time at the substation. He is currently working on planning a mural for the kids in the community to paint. He organizes bake sales called "Hood Cakes" where kids sell baked goods to buy video games or items for community members in need.

After one bake sale, the neighborhood kids decided to spend the money on plastic light bulbs because glass ones were going missing. Glass bulbs can be used as pipes for some drugs.

Although Read doesn't paint as much as he used to, his artwork informs his community involvement. He said what drew him to graffiti was the lack of community in his life as a young person and the desire to have a voice, something he tries to give the community he works in.

"I think we need to reconnect before it's too late, so if we build a sense of community, we're gonna take care of each other," he said. "We're gonna have a more grounded sense of what's right and wrong in general, and just do the right thing."

