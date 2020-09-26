Tyson Durfey closes strong to win tie down roping

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sixteen seconds of perfection, or as close to that end as a cowboy or cowgirl can get, was the goal for the eight event qualifiers in Saturday’s final performance of the PRCA ProRodeo Tour Finale at the James Kjerstad Event Center in Rapid City.

Tyson Durfey, a 16-time NFR qualifier and 2016 world champion, came close capturing the tie down roping gold buckle after a second-place finish in the semifinal round. In 20th place in the world standings coming into Rapid City, the $7,500 dollar payday vaulted the Savannah, Missouri, cowboy into the top 15 and his 17th trip to the big show.

“I was a little later on the barrier than I wanted to be, and it wasn’t as pretty as it could have been, but we stopped the clock with an eight-second flat run,” Durfey said. “The number for cowboys is eight seconds, so I will stick with it. I had to move up six spots to make the finals and I’d like to tell you that I’m that good, but it came together for me.”

Another Missouri cowboy had a good night as well as for the second night in a row, Jesse Pope turned in a winning bareback performance. Weathering a painful rib cartilage injury, Pope captured the gold buckle after narrowly squeaking into the finals as the fourth qualifier.