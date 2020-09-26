Tyson Durfey closes strong to win tie down roping

Sixteen seconds of perfection, or as close to that end as a cowboy or cowgirl can get, was the goal for the eight event qualifiers in Saturday’s final performance of the PRCA ProRodeo Tour Finale at the James Kjerstad Event Center in Rapid City.
Tyson Durfey, a 16-time NFR qualifier and 2016 world champion, came close capturing the tie down roping gold buckle after a second-place finish in the semifinal round. In 20th place in the world standings coming into Rapid City, the $7,500 dollar payday vaulted the Savannah, Missouri, cowboy into the top 15 and his 17th trip to the big show.
“I was a little later on the barrier than I wanted to be, and it wasn’t as pretty as it could have been, but we stopped the clock with an eight-second flat run,” Durfey said. “The number for cowboys is eight seconds, so I will stick with it. I had to move up six spots to make the finals and I’d like to tell you that I’m that good, but it came together for me.”
Another Missouri cowboy had a good night as well as for the second night in a row, Jesse Pope turned in a winning bareback performance. Weathering a painful rib cartilage injury, Pope captured the gold buckle after narrowly squeaking into the finals as the fourth qualifier.
“It came down to how bad do you want it, and what are you willing to do for it," Pope said. “I knew I had to make the NFR and had to perform the best I could. It hurts like sun of a gun, but it will all be worth it come December.”
Steer wrestler Jacob Talley had to overcome adversity of sorts as well. On his first time out, a computer malfunction voided his bulldogging effort, a trip that might have been the quickest of the night. The Louisiana cowboy, nonetheless, fashioned a gold buckle turning his calf in 3.6-seconds.
“I believe it was, but that’s part of the job,” Talley shrugged. “We need to be prepared every time to make that exact run, so when it doesn’t work out, you have to back in there and do it twice. I knew the steer was good. A guy I travel with had him in the first round and so I knew if we got to him quick he would be really good on the ground.
Stetson Wright continued his march toward defending his 2019 world all-around title reaching the finals in both saddle bronc and bull riding. Already NFR qualified in bull riding, the 21-year-old’s 90-point saddle bronc ride claimed gold and vaulted Wright from the 17th spot held coming into the rodeo into the top 15.
“The bull riding was a little tough — not a qualified ride in the final won by Texan Jeff Askey — but I didn’t need to do good there since I was already qualified,” Wright said. “The bronc ride was what I needed and I did super good there, so I’m stoked to get back to the NFR.”
Eagle Butte’s Shorty Garrett did South Dakota proud winning the semifinal round and missing out on the gold buckle by a half a point (89.5).
“I snuck into the semifinals — the 8th and last qualifier — but what matters is that I made it,” Garrett said. “It was great to be here in this rodeo. It’s close to home and anytime a guy can win some money right here at the house, it’s worth it.”
It was that as Garrett, the world and already qualified for his first NFR, pocketed over $7,000 for his night’s work.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!