ECHL HOCKEY

Tyson Helgesen called up to Calgary

102922-rush-27.jpg (copy)

Referees pull apart Rapid City Rush defenseman Tyson Helgesen and Kansas City Mavericks' Josh Elmes during an Oct. 28 game at The Monument Ice Arena in Rapid City.

 Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff

The Rapid City Rush announced on Tuesday that defenseman Tyson Helgesen has been called up by the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Helgesen heads to the Calgary for his first appearance in the AHL this season and the second of his career. He previously played four games in the AHL with the Hartford Wolf Pack in 2018 following the conclusion of his junior career with the Spokane Chiefs.

Helgesen then attended Mount Royal University in Calgary from 2018-22 before beginning his ECHL career with the Rush. Over 25 games this season, the defenseman has two goals and four assists and leads the team with four fighting majors.

The Rush return to action on the road this week with three scheduled games in Wichita against the Thunder. It begins on Wednesday night and puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. MT at INTRUST Bank Arena.

