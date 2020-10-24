Unable to travel, missionaries aid nonprofits in South Dakota

“If anything good has come from the pandemic, it’s that missionaries have been able to connect with organizations that needed extra assistance during COVID-19,” said Brittany Richman, communications director for the church’s Rapid City Stake. “People are really hurting, but then you have the bright spot seeing the good that has come from it.”

Rapid City’s Fork Real Community Café, for example, operates on a pay-what-you-can basis for the meals it serves, with a paid staff of three and volunteers. For the past couple of months, it has had the added help of two to three missionaries who assist with clean-up on Tuesdays, and two to three who aid in food preparation on Fridays when the café serves a buffet.

Having twice as much help is amazing, said April Olivas of Fork Real Community Café. Olivas is a former café volunteer who was hired as the kitchen manager in June. Still new to her job that incorporates shopping, menu planning, inventory, food preparation and overseeing volunteers, Olivas is grateful for added support.

“They have questions, but they do really well,” Olivas said. “It’s tremendous to have those two or three extra bodies to keep things going.”