Unable to travel, missionaries aid nonprofits in South Dakota

Missionaries whose usual assignments are disrupted by COVID-19 are a boon for some Black Hills nonprofit organizations.
The missionaries are distributing food, assembling beds and more until they can safely travel and continue their missions efforts.
Because of the pandemic, thousands of missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been reassigned from foreign locations to the United States temporarily. Some were overseas and had to return home. Others are still waiting to go on their mission assignment, according to Carmen Freeman, who assists the church’s mission president based in Bismarck, N.D.
“We’re all living in unusual times and seasons. It doesn’t matter if you’re a homemaker or a business professional, and missionary work is no different,” Freeman said.
Since the pandemic began, Freeman said South Dakota and North Dakota have seen 226 missionaries come through the region. He estimates about 35 missionaries are now in Black Hills communities. Collectively, those who are or who have come through the Dakotas speak 16 languages and represent 35 countries, including South Africa, Ghana, the Philippines, New Zealand, Brazil, Liberia, Japan, Madagascar and Germany.
Typically, LDS missionaries’ work involves going door to door to teach people about the church, but for health and safety reasons amid the spread of COVID-19 they are using social media more for outreach, and focusing on community service projects instead, Freeman said.
“If anything good has come from the pandemic, it’s that missionaries have been able to connect with organizations that needed extra assistance during COVID-19,” said Brittany Richman, communications director for the church’s Rapid City Stake. “People are really hurting, but then you have the bright spot seeing the good that has come from it.”
Rapid City’s Fork Real Community Café, for example, operates on a pay-what-you-can basis for the meals it serves, with a paid staff of three and volunteers. For the past couple of months, it has had the added help of two to three missionaries who assist with clean-up on Tuesdays, and two to three who aid in food preparation on Fridays when the café serves a buffet.
Having twice as much help is amazing, said April Olivas of Fork Real Community Café. Olivas is a former café volunteer who was hired as the kitchen manager in June. Still new to her job that incorporates shopping, menu planning, inventory, food preparation and overseeing volunteers, Olivas is grateful for added support.
“They have questions, but they do really well,” Olivas said. “It’s tremendous to have those two or three extra bodies to keep things going.”
Elsewhere in Rapid City, missionaries hand out food to hundreds of people at Feeding South Dakota’s mobile pantries. Since the pandemic began, Feeding South Dakota has been distributing food to more than twice the normal number of South Dakotans who were already food insecure.
Other missionaries are assembling beds for children for Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a nonprofit that launched a chapter in Rapid City earlier this year. The organization builds and delivers beds to families who are unable to provide beds for their children and who apply to receive beds.
Still others are volunteering at farms and ranches across the Black Hills region, making masks through Western Dakota Tech’s Masks for Rapid City project, and helping people in the community who are moving, Richman said.
“The idea is to get them out moving around to contribute to the community. We want to improve it. We want to make a difference and help in any capacity we can,” Freeman said. “People are struggling emotionally, physically and every which way.”
Black Hills nonprofits that need volunteer assistance can contact Freeman at 801-598-1902 to request volunteers, he said.
