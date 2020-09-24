Unbeaten Lady Comets sweep STM in three games

Libero Jaedyn Nammany's kill closed the set for the seven-point win.

"We try to go into every game point-by-point, and STM, I thought, had a great game and they are scrappy," Elizabeth Kieffer said. "I think we just had to refocus a little bit and calm down and take it point-by-point."

The Lady Comets basically controlled the match the rest of the way, leading 10-4 and 16-10 in the second game before closing strong, and by as much as 20-8 in the third.

Freeland finished with 31 set assists, seven kills and seven serving aces, while Nammany had 19 digs on defense.

"We really try to spread it out, and we do. We definitely don't have just one player," Elizabeth Kieffer said.

The Lady Comets, 11-0, finished with 16 aces as serving is something they spend a lot of time doing at practice, Olivia Kieffer said.

It's paying off in matches, to say the least.

"It is really a big focus of ours, that if we can get people out of their system, then we can't be beat," she said. "If someone is not in system, they can't hit very hard at us."

STM head coach Shannah Loeffen said Rapid City Christian is a hard team for them to play.