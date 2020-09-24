Unbeaten Lady Comets sweep STM in three games

Rapid City Christian head volleyball coach Elizabeth Kieffer expects all six of her players who are out on the court to step up and take control.
At times Thursday night she wasn't that far off, as the unbeaten and Class A fourth-ranked Lady Comets rolled to a three-set win over Region 8A rival St.Thomas More 25-18, 25-15 and 25-13.
One player who definitely stepped up was sophomore Olivia Kieffer, who led the way with 18 kills. Her big night also put her over the 1,000-kill mark of her career, the first for her school.
She was just thinking about her team after the match and not her individual accolades.
"We have been talking so much about just competing, and just owning what we can," she said. "I just think we did a great job from every single person on the court of competing and playing with all of our heart.
"I think it is super important to just own it. I think it is a big responsibility, but I like it."
The two teams spent much of the first half of the first set trading points, with it still 10-9 in the Cavaliers favor before the Lady Comets went on a 5-1 run to earn some momentum. They never trailed again on the night.
Still just 14-12, Christian ran off seven of eight points scored, including three aces and a tip kill by Riley Freeland for a 21-13 advantage.
Libero Jaedyn Nammany's kill closed the set for the seven-point win.
"We try to go into every game point-by-point, and STM, I thought, had a great game and they are scrappy," Elizabeth Kieffer said. "I think we just had to refocus a little bit and calm down and take it point-by-point."
The Lady Comets basically controlled the match the rest of the way, leading 10-4 and 16-10 in the second game before closing strong, and by as much as 20-8 in the third.
Freeland finished with 31 set assists, seven kills and seven serving aces, while Nammany had 19 digs on defense.
"We really try to spread it out, and we do. We definitely don't have just one player," Elizabeth Kieffer said.
The Lady Comets, 11-0, finished with 16 aces as serving is something they spend a lot of time doing at practice, Olivia Kieffer said.
It's paying off in matches, to say the least.
"It is really a big focus of ours, that if we can get people out of their system, then we can't be beat," she said. "If someone is not in system, they can't hit very hard at us."
STM head coach Shannah Loeffen said Rapid City Christian is a hard team for them to play.
"They are mentally and physically strong, just strong all around. They have it and that is something we desire to have," Loeffen said. "We are very excited to keep playing them. That is how you get better, to keep playing teams like Christian."
For STM, 8-4, sophomore Reese Ross led the way hitting with seven kills, while Mairin Duffy added five successful attacks. Sarah Matthes had a strong all-around game, with 13 assists, 13 digs and one ace. Dani Godkin added six digs.
Loeffen said they need more mental strength to get past a team like Rapid City Christian.
"Volleyball is about mental strength and knowing that you can do it," she said. "That is where we are at, that is our next goal."
The two teams will meet again Saturday in Hill City, as an impromptu invitational was set up because Belle Fourche canceled its regularly-scheduled tournament.
Not only will they play for the second time in three days, but they'll both face unbeaten Hill City as well.
"It will be fun to play STM and Hill City," Elizabeth Kieffer said. "We have such strong competition in our region. I think we make us all better."
