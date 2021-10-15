Unbeaten Wall closes regular season with big win over New Underwood

With the second team out to start the third quarter, the Eagles put together a nice drive, going 57 yards in 12 plays, scoring on a 1-yard TD run by Levi Sharp. Freshman quarterback Jace Blasius hit Sharp on a 21-yard pass to give Wall a first and goal situation at the 9.

“We tell our guys that we are only as good as our number twos because they prepare us each week for our opponents,” Heathershaw said. “It’s good to allow those guys to get time in varsity games and tell them how much they mean to us. They really put together a couple of good guys, our second-team guys. I’m proud of our second group as well. Now when their number is called upon, they’ll be ready too.”

New Underwood got something positive late in the game when junior quarterback Cole Knuppe hit sophomore tight end Cash Albers for a nice 61-yard touchdown pass. Knuppe hit sophomore Jaxon Fulton for the 2-point conversion.

“Despite what the score said, I thought we played some pretty good football. They are just the kind of team that has enough good players scattered around that if you make a mistake, they capitalize on it,” New Underwood head coach Brady Carmicheal said. (then last touchdown) is something to take with you next week to make sure you get a positive from each side of the ball.”