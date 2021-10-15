Unbeaten Wall closes regular season with big win over New Underwood

NEW UNDERWOOD — The unbeaten Wall Eagles had a week to prepare for their season finale Friday night against New Underwood, and a strong first half proved they might be ready for the postseason.
Wall executed just about every time it touched the football in the first half, running out to a 35-0 lead before roiling to a 42-8 win over the Tigers.
In scoring the 35 first-half points, the Eagles ran just 24 plays.
“Our execution was great,” Wall head coach Lex Heathershaw said. “I thought Burk (Blasius) threw the ball really well, the receivers caught the ball great. All assets of the game were great for us. Our front line did their job, as usual. A lot of time where the game is won is up front. Our guys are getting better every week up front.”
With the win, Wall moved to 8-0 and will head into the Class 9A playoffs next Thursday as either the third or fourth seed (not set at press-time) and will host at least a first-round game.
“It was a great team win for us, I was really proud of our guys,” Heathershaw said. “For us, it was nice to get a win against the conference opponent. It makes it five straight for us, conference titles. We have a lot of team chemistry going, and we’re heading into the playoffs healthy. That is a big thing.”
Wall put up about 400 yards of total offense, although the starters played in just the first half.
The Eagles took control early after a three-and-out defensively, with a seven-play, 64 yard drive. Stran Williams had originally scored on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Burk Blasius, but the play was called back because of a holding penalty. But on the next play Rylan McDonnel took a pass from Blasius in the middle of the field and scored from 45 yards out.
On their next possession, the Eagles made it 14-0 when Burk Blasius kept the ball himself and scored from 27 yards out.
Early in the second quarter, Wall added two quick scores, on a 1-yard TD run by Blair Blasius and a 75-yard scamper from Cedar Amiotte.
Amiotte ran the ball just four times in the game for 92 yards. He said he was lucky on his long TD run and a little tired.
“I saw their safety coming at me when I gave him a pretty good stiff arm. I’m know I was pretty tired after it, I guess I need to get in better shape,” Amiotte said with a smile.
Burk Blasius then hit Reid Hansen from 10 yards out with 23 seconds remaining until halftime for the 35-0 lead.
“We had a bye week so we had two weeks to prepare. We don’t try to take any teams lightly, especially with the playoffs coming up,” added Amiotte. “We just try to put them away quickly, execute and whatever your job is, you get it done. Then we know we will be a good team, we can beat anybody if we out in efforts like that.”
With the second team out to start the third quarter, the Eagles put together a nice drive, going 57 yards in 12 plays, scoring on a 1-yard TD run by Levi Sharp. Freshman quarterback Jace Blasius hit Sharp on a 21-yard pass to give Wall a first and goal situation at the 9.
“We tell our guys that we are only as good as our number twos because they prepare us each week for our opponents,” Heathershaw said. “It’s good to allow those guys to get time in varsity games and tell them how much they mean to us. They really put together a couple of good guys, our second-team guys. I’m proud of our second group as well. Now when their number is called upon, they’ll be ready too.”
New Underwood got something positive late in the game when junior quarterback Cole Knuppe hit sophomore tight end Cash Albers for a nice 61-yard touchdown pass. Knuppe hit sophomore Jaxon Fulton for the 2-point conversion.
“Despite what the score said, I thought we played some pretty good football. They are just the kind of team that has enough good players scattered around that if you make a mistake, they capitalize on it,” New Underwood head coach Brady Carmicheal said. (then last touchdown) is something to take with you next week to make sure you get a positive from each side of the ball.”
Burk Blasius had a big first half throwing the football, unofficially hitting 9-of-11 passes for 191 yards and two scores. Wall had 211 yards on 26 carries and Jace Blasius was also 2-of-4 passing for 32 yards.
Defensively, the Eagles up 119 total yards, just 41 in the first half.
“It was probably one of our best defensive efforts, especially in the first half when your starters were in,” Heathershaw said. “We really shut them down.”
Amiotte said they are just ow getting their defense figured out.
“Everybody knows their job. Noe everybody is starting to click. It is getting a lot more fun to play,” he said. “The team is clicking a lot better than it was earlier in the year. I’m ready for the playoffs to come.”
“They (Wall) have great team speed, so anytime you try to get something going, they can close the gaps in a hurry. Their team speed just kind of keeps you corralled in,” added Carmicheal.
Heathershaw said one of the biggest keys for this team is it is the third year now with the same coaching staff, so the continuity is there.
“Also, some of these kids who are playing ow have been playing since they were freshmen and sophomores. We have a really good group going,” he said. “We have high expectations and high hopes. We’re kind of playing with a chip on our shoulder from last year losing in the semifinals. Hopefully we can roll into the playoffs with a head of steam and be hungry for the playoffs.”
The loss dropped the Tigers to 3-6 in the season and they will head into the playoffs on the road. Pairing were not announced by the Journal deadline.
“It will be interesting to see who we pair up with tonight. We’ll head straight to the film room (Saturday) and see how it pairs up. We’ll be treadling, but we are excited to extend the season,” Carmicheal said.