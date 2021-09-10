Unbeaten Wall cruises past Philip

The Wall football team used a big third quarter to pull away as it picked up a 48-18 win over the Scotties Friday night in Philip.
Wall led 20-12 at halftime, but put the game away with 21 unanswered points in the third quarter.
The Eagles kicked off the scoring when Mason Heath found the end zone on a 15-yard run, followed by a 9-yard touchdown carry to open the second quarter.
McCoy Peterson cut the early deficit on a 1-yard run with 6:12 remaining in the opening half, but Wall’s Cedar Amiotte answered immediately on an 86-yard kickoff return.
Up 20-12 to open the second half, the Eagles pulled away with 21 straight points, including 6- and 15-yard rushing touchdowns from Burk Blasius.
Amiotte finished the game with 12 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown, Blasius had nine carries for 57 yards and two scores and Heath tacked on two touchdowns on 50 rushing yards.
Peterson led the way for the Scotties with nine carries for 111 yards and two touchdowns.
Next up, Wall (4-0) will host Lyman on Friday, while Philip (2-1) will travel to White River.
SIOUX FALLS JEFFERSON 48, RAPID CITY STEVENS 32: The Cavaliers took control in the second quarter and stopped the Raiders in a Presidents Bowl game in Sioux Falls Friday afternoon.
Jefferson, in its first year of a high school, broke a 7-7 tie in the first quarter and ran out to a 35-18 lead at halftime. The Stevens offense played well and got four touchdown passes from Jed Jensen, two each to Alex Trohkimoinen and Easton Ogle, but couldn’t make up the large deficit.
No other results were made available.
The Raiders, 1-2, return to action Friday again in Sioux Falls against Sioux Falls Lincoln.
GREGORY 31, KIMBALL/WHITE LAKE 6: Gregory scored 15 third quarter points as it pulled away from Kimball/White Lake Friday night.
Rylen Peck led the way for the Gorillas with six completions for 144 yards and a touchdown, while carrying the ball 14 times for 71 yards and a score.
Owen Hanson chipped in with 89 yards and a touchdown on 17 rushing attempts, as well as two receptions for 69 yards.
Holden Havlik paced Kimball/White Lake with 17 carries for 22 yards and a touchdown.
Gregory (3-1) will host Parkston on Saturday.
Volleyball
RAPID CITY STEVENS 3, WATERTOWN 0: After dropping a pair of matches, the Raiders got back on track with a win over Watertown on Friday.
Stevens opened with a 25-23 win, went up 2-0 with a 27-25 victory in the second set and closed it out with a 25-19 third.
No statistics were made available for this match.
Rapid City Stevens (6-4) will gist Brookings today at 1:30 p.m.
BROOKINGS 3, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 1: Brookings bounces back from a second set loss to score the victory over the Cobblers on Friday.
The Bobcats opened with a 25-16 win in the first set, before Central battled back to take the second 25-22.
After Brookings scored a narrow 25-22 win in the third, it cruised to a 25-9 win in the fourth to seal the victory.
No statistics were made available for this match.
Rapid City Central (3-7) hosts Watertown today at 1:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Scotties top Bennett County Invite
The Philip boys’ and girls’ cross country teams paced the rest of their respective fields at the Bennett County Invitational on Friday.
On the girls side, Presley Terkildsen paced the Scotties with a time of 23 minutes, 27.63 seconds.
Red Cloud had a strong showing in the race as it filled the rest of the top five, including Ashlan Blount in second with 24:01.49, Cheree Ferguson was third (24:32.20), Esperanza Rama placed fourth (26:31.67) and Rarity Cournoyer was fifth in 26:38.06.
On the boys’ side, Wakely Burns led Philip in 20:53, while teammate Reese Henry finished second in 20:53.36.
Bennett County’s Tyce Gropper was third in 21:50.05, Wica Enos of New Underwood took fourth in 22:09.88 and Tukker Boe of Philip rounded out the top five in 22:12.09.
Girls Tennis
Raiders sweep at Brandon Valley Invite
After a long day in which Rapid City Stevens played 11 total hours of tennis, the Raiders improved to 12-0 with a trio of victories.
In its first match of the day, Stevens won a five-hour affair with Harrisburg (8-1), defeated Sioux Falls Jefferson 8-1 and shut out Sioux Falls Roosevelt (9-0).
Anna Mueller went 3-0 in Flight 3 singles as she defeated Eliose Geraets of Harrisburg (10-5), Ava Hientz of Jefferson (10-0) and Brielle Baker of Roosevelt (10-0).
The Raiders will play two of the top team in the state today, starting with Sioux Falls Lincoln at 8 a.m., before closing with Sioux Falls O’Gorman at 1 p.m.
Central splits in Brookings
Rapid City Central split a pair of matches Friday afternoon with a 6-3 win over Brookings, followed by a 9-0 loss to Watertown.
In their victory over Brookings, the Cobblers were led by Harper Keim, who defeated Tristan Ting 10-4 in Flight 1, Kiana Johnson beat Brea Tonsager (10-7) in Flight 3 and Tyra Saterfield dropped Elle Scults-Coplan (10-7) in Flight 5.
Rapid City Central will play a tripleheader today, starting with Sioux Falls Christian at 8 a.m.
The Cobblers will play Sioux Falls Lincoln at 11 a.m., and close the day with Harrisburg at 2 p.m.