Unbeaten Wall cruises past Philip

The Wall football team used a big third quarter to pull away as it picked up a 48-18 win over the Scotties Friday night in Philip.

Wall led 20-12 at halftime, but put the game away with 21 unanswered points in the third quarter.

The Eagles kicked off the scoring when Mason Heath found the end zone on a 15-yard run, followed by a 9-yard touchdown carry to open the second quarter.

McCoy Peterson cut the early deficit on a 1-yard run with 6:12 remaining in the opening half, but Wall’s Cedar Amiotte answered immediately on an 86-yard kickoff return.

Up 20-12 to open the second half, the Eagles pulled away with 21 straight points, including 6- and 15-yard rushing touchdowns from Burk Blasius.

Amiotte finished the game with 12 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown, Blasius had nine carries for 57 yards and two scores and Heath tacked on two touchdowns on 50 rushing yards.

Peterson led the way for the Scotties with nine carries for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

Next up, Wall (4-0) will host Lyman on Friday, while Philip (2-1) will travel to White River.