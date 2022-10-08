Uncertainty at QB plagues BHSU at NM Highlands

Aidan Willard missed the last two weeks at quarterback for Black Hills State after an injury suffered at Chadron State on Sept. 17, but Chance Eben stepped up to fill the gap.

Eben started the game at New Mexico Highlands Saturday but exited early due to an apparent injury on the penultimate play of the first half with BHSU trailing 20-14.

Willard handled QB duties for the remainder of the contest but could not salvage the Yellow Jackets' bid to stay unbeaten as the Cowboys claimed a 30-28 victory in Las Vegas, New Mexico.

NM Highlands (3-2, 3-1 RMAC) outgained BHSU (5-1, 3-1 RMAC) 384 yards to 338 yards behind solid performances by QB Michael Jackson and running back Shawntay Mills.

Jackson completed 14 of 33 passes for 273 yards and one touchdown while Mills carried the ball 20 times for 115 yards. C.J. Sims added a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown at the end of the first half.

Cowboys kicker Will McDaniel connected on 4 of 5 field-goal attempts with a long of 36 yards.

Eben completed 6 of 16 passes for 11 yards and a touchdown before his exit, and Willard finished 12 of 21 passing for 95 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions.

Jamin Wurtz caught seven passes for 72 yards and a touchdown and T.J. Chukwurah caught three passes for 64 yards and a touchdown.

Cameron Goods led the Jackets on the ground with 15 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown.

BHSU added a pair of impressive special teams plays with a field goal block and a 91 yard punt return for a touchdown by Connor Boyd.

The loss dropped the Yellow Jackets into a tie for second in the RMAC standings behind Colorado School of Mines (4-2, 4-0 RMAC).

BHSU returns to action Saturday against Western Colorado in Spearfish.