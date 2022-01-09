Undisciplined Rush suffer biggest loss in two years

Nine goals against and two benched goaltenders made for a miserable evening of hockey Sunday at The Monument Ice Arena.

Forwards ran into a hot goalie, but defenseman were undisciplined and both Dave Tendeck and Hayden Stewart were ineffective between the pipes as the Rapid City Rush suffered their worst loss in more than two years, 9-1, to the Iowa Heartlanders to wrap up a three-game series and conclude an otherwise encouraging seven-game homestand.

“We talked about (our discipline) at the beginning of the game and in meetings, and obviously that wasn’t brought out to the ice,” Rush head coach Scott Burt said. “I’ll take full responsibility of everything. I didn’t get my players ready to play.”

The Heartlanders (11-17-4) potted three goals in the first 17 minutes, prompting Burt to bench Tendeck, who had seen just 10 shots up to that point. Tendeck made a return to the ice after Stewart, making his Rush debut, surrendered another four goals in a 17-minute span on 15 shots. Tendeck played the remaining 4:09 of the second period before Stewart re-entered the game for the third and allowed two more goals.

“In a game like tonight, you just try to do what you can to try and find a spark,” Burt said. “It was a tough one for not only our goalies, but our coaching staff, as well as our players. It's a tough one that we’re going to have to swallow.”

The Rush (14-14-5) actually outshot the Heartlanders 40-37 but managed to only get one past Corbin Kaczperski; A Gabriel Chabot one-timer in the third period. Logan Nelson blasted Kaczperski with seven shots, while Brett Gravelle, who had an assist on Chabot’s goal, tallied six shots. Rapid City finishes off a seven-game homestand snagging eight of a possible 14 points as the season’s midpoint nears. The loss marks the franchise’s largest since Nov. 16, 2019 when it fell 10-1 to the Kansas City Mavericks.

“For me it wasn’t good enough,” Burt said of the last seven games. “We’ll reevaluate our last homestand here and we’ll try to focus on Wichita on Thursday night.”

Iowa was held scoreless for nearly the first seven minutes until a halfhearted Zach Remers shot deflected off a Rapid City skate, took an unlucky bounce and sailed in at 6:55 of the first period. Cole Stallard needed less than two minutes more to make it 2-0, rifling a wide open shot top-shelf to the blocker side of Tendeck after hauling in a pass from behind the net.

After Jack Billings found himself all alone with the puck and snapped one far side past Tendeck, the 22-year-old netminder was pulled. Stewart didn’t provide much relief, however, as he let a blistering one-timer by Jake Smith from the left-wing circle go by on a 5-on-3 with 15.5 seconds to play in the opening frame.

Smith tallied his second goal 1:07 into the second period as another 5-on-3 came to a close. Stallard put away a breakaway chance at 11:29 and Billings deflected in a blue-line shot at 15:51, sending Stewart back to the bench.

Chabot’s goal in the third helped the Rush avoid their third shutout of the season. The 5-foot-8 Quebec native fired a one-timer from Gravelle from the high slot and hit the back of the net at 4:10.

Stewart’s second return to the net didn’t prove any more fruitful as Joe Widmar snapped one past his glove side at 5:12 and Smith rounded out the onslaught with a goal from the slot to pick up a hat trick and finish off a five-point performance.

The Rush are off to Kansas for a three-games series against the Wichita Thunder (11-16-4) on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. They’ll return home to face the Idaho Steelheads on Jan. 21.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

