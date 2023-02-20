South Dakota taxpayers could pay millions of dollars in unexpected expenses caused by inflation and workforce challenges that are hitting the construction industry.

Nine bills have been filed in the current legislative session in Pierre to increase funding for construction projects that were passed in prior years but have gotten much more expensive due to inflation and higher employee costs. All told, those bills would increase spending by $62.1 million for university labs and dorms, a new athletic arena, the state health lab and other projects across the state.

While lawmakers often consider a bill or two each session to make up for higher-than-expected construction costs, this year has seen inflationary impacts that are far beyond the norm, officials said.

The rising costs are due to inflation that has struck especially hard in construction materials and labor costs, which have risen far faster over the past two years than the overall national inflation rate of 8% in 2022 and 4.7% in 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The national inflation rate remained at 6.4% in January 2023, according to the government. For several years prior, the national inflation rate hovered around 2% or less.

Andy Scull, president of J. Scull Construction Services of Rapid City, said construction companies have been hit with a multi-pronged increase in costs over the past two years. He’s been in the industry for two decades and hasn’t seen anything like it.

Core building materials now cost more than ever: steel, copper, plastics, glass and especially labor, caused by a lack of workers, Scull said.

All those fluctuations and increases make it impossible to accurately predict the cost of a large, multi-year project, he said.

“It’s almost unbelievable at this point; it’s like everything I learned through the first 20 years of my career is out the window,” Scull said.

The nine bills to increase construction spending are making their way through the legislative process.

Brian Maher, executive director of the South Dakota Board of Regents, said he was caught off guard by the rapid rise in the inflation rate over the past two years and by how dramatically that has increased the cost of construction projects. Six of the nine bills to increase spending on construction projects are related to building projects approved by the Board of Regents.

Maher said that in his time leading the regents and the Sioux Falls School District prior to that, inflationary adjustments within project budgets were typically targeted at 2% to 3% a year, and most of those project budgets held up.

Large, multi-million dollar construction projects often take up to three years, Maher said. During the highly volatile inflationary period of the past year or two, those initial cost estimates proved to be inaccurate and significantly lower than the real cost in 2023.

“This high rate of inflation, we didn’t see this when we were going through the process of estimating costs,” Maher said. “This is just something that I don’t think we as a society saw coming.”

Maher said that other than finding private funding for projects, the university system has few options beyond seeking funding from the Legislature in order to complete projects that rose significantly in cost.

“We did our homework up front, and based on all the data we had at that point, we estimated it was going to cost ‘X’ amount of dollars to see that project through to completion,” Maher said. “So, for us, there’s a little tail-between-the-legs kind of thing because some folks would say, ‘Why didn’t you do your homework a year ago?’ And I don’t want to say nobody saw this, but not many saw the impact inflation would have on us and how quickly.”

State Rep. Tony Venhuizen, R-Sioux Falls, a member of the Joint Committee on Appropriations, said that while the state is seeing record increases in tax revenues, in part driven by inflation that is driving up sales tax revenues, the state continues to see a high demand for capital and spending projects.

In an email to News Watch, Venhuizen said the state has also received large increases of federal money during the COVID-19 pandemic. But in many cases the state must use that money quickly in order to qualify for the funding programs. That has prevented the state from waiting to embark on new projects until inflation eases, Venhuizen said.

Venhuizen said that inflation and other cost increases have put state appropriators in a tough position. They can either increase project spending or reduce the scope of a project, which might reduce its functionality and not fulfill the purpose it was designed for.

“It is often the case that, once the project begins, costs come in a little high and those managing the project have to adapt to stay within the budget,” Venhuizen wrote. “In the case of projects approved within the last year or two, though, construction inflation has been so high that staying within the approved budget would lead to a project that is very different than what the legislature approved.”

Venhuizen added that if inflation continues to rise or even level off at its current rate, the state could ultimately find itself in a situation where construction progress is slowed.

“There is no doubt, though, that if these inflated construction prices persist, it will limit the ability of governments to fund construction projects.”

Construction firms have seen a dramatic rise in the cost of labor, which rose by as much as 15% annually over the past two years when a 3% to 4% annual increase was more typical in previous years, Scull said.

A good example of how construction costs have climbed and how government and builders are trying to reduce costs of public projects is the Nucor Mineral Industries Building now under construction on the campus of South Dakota Mines in Rapid City.

The laboratory building was first approved in 2021 when the Legislature provided $34 million in spending authority to the Board of Regents to build it, according to state records. This year, via Senate Bill 33, the appropriation to complete the building would rise to $41.8 million.

In order to keep the costs from climbing even higher, Scull worked with officials from the Board of Regents and South Dakota Mines to relocate the building to a flatter, more centralized location on campus. Relocating the building saved about $4 million in project costs, Scull said.

Scull said the public should know that builders are actually seeing less profit overall on each project because it is nearly impossible to accurately estimate costs as projects that may take up to three years move forward.

At least one South Dakota economist predicts that the future is not overly gloomy when it comes to inflation and its ability to inhibit future growth or completion of big capital projects.

“As a macroeconomist, the current level of inflation is not concerning,” said Kathryn Birkeland, associate dean at the Beacom School of Business at the University of South Dakota. “We have had so long with so little inflation that many planning processes may have forgotten to account for it."