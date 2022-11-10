Unique team motto to play a major role as Wall seeks first state title in 28 years

Lex Heathershaw’s biggest message to his squad this week is the team motto that guided them to an undefeated season and their first state championship berth in 11 years.

Brush your teeth.

It’s an unusual slogan for a football team, but it dates back to an earlier practice when Heathershaw found a toothbrush on the Wall football field. Instead of throwing it away, he kept it, inspired by the simple instrument, and crafted the team motto that is now decaled on the rear window of his pickup truck.

The slogan is meant to express that growing and progressing as a football team involves forming habits, like remembering to brush your teeth, but it also serves as a word association phrase, standing for Be a leader, You choose your attitude and Take advantage of opportunity.

Now, as the Eagles seek their first state championship since 1994, ‘Brush your teeth’ has become all the more important.

“It just fits the mold so well, especially in a state championship game,” Heathershaw said. “Our seniors and our captains are going to have to be leaders and we’re going to have to jump on their back, and hopefully the rest of the guys follow in and our team as a whole can be really good leaders throughout the game.”

Wall (11-0) is preparing to face a Parkston (10-1) squad on Friday that has made a Cinderella run to the title game as the No. 6 seed, knocking off No. 3 Howard in the quarterfinals and No. 2 Elkton-Lake Benton in the semis.

The Eagles aren’t taking the Trojans lightly, however, as their East River foe earned quality wins during the regular season against Gregory and Bon Homme, and their lone loss was a narrow 8-6 defeat to Hanson.

On the offensive side of the ball, Parkston is multi-faceted out of the double-wing formation, using a handful of running backs who can carry the ball and utilizing play-fakes and misdirection. But it also isn’t afraid to toss in a passing play here and there.

“We also have multiple guys though,” senior lineman Matthew Heathershaw said. “We have multiple guys who can show up and go with them on defense and cover all aspects. We’ve got a pretty stacked defense and they’ve got a good offense, but to me I think we’re going to get the job done.”

Last week’s semifinal victory over Hamlin bodes well for the Wall defense, as the unit shut down one of the best running backs in the state in Luke Fraser, holding him to 60 yards on 17 carries and no touchdowns. The Eagles have also seen and scouted the double-wing before when they faced Howard in the semifinals last year and annually against Kadoka Area.

“We realized how good Hamlin was at running, so now that we’re facing a team that is probably the same, the confidence and cockyness is through the roof,” senior running back/defensive back Cedar Amiotte said. “You look at every single one of our linebackers, we trust each other enough that we can leave each other hanging and they’ll make the play.”

On defense, the Trojans put four players on the line, a rarity for 9-man football, so Amiotte and quarterback Burk Blasius will have to revert to the offensive strategy that worked efficiently last week. Instead of the 10-15 yards per play they were used to gaining during the regular season, ground-and-pound 3-4 yards and methodical drives will have to suffice.

Wall was able to use that in its favor last week, scoring on 12, 13 and 20-play drives, one that spanned 95 yards and another that took more than 7 minutes off the fourth-quarter clock, to build a lead and drain the clock.

“We were able to just drive it down the field,” Lex Heathershaw said. “Our o-line did a fantastic job with running the ball, opening the holes up for Cedar, and Burk had some nice passes and receivers made some nice catches.”

The Eagles are also armed with something rare in their class, which comes in the form of a wide range of receiving targets for Blasius (2,242 total yards, 31 touchdowns). Wideouts Stran Williams and Rylan McDonnell, tight ends Blair Blasius and Thane Simons and running backs Amiotte (1,345 total yards, 26 touchdowns) and Brodi Sundall are all options in the air.

“Especially in 9-man football, you don’t have four guys out there and another three guys on the bench who can sub in and be just as good,” Burk Blasius said. “It really helps having a good wide receiver corps, especially in 9-man football. We’ve come a long way with our passing, so to know that I can look at any guy and he trusts me and I trust him, and we can get the job done.”

Wall dealt with a plethora of snapping issues in its quarterfinal game against Bon Homme, snaps that went over Burk Blasius’ head that kept the Cavaliers in the game and Lex Heathershaw attributed to nervousness from his first-year starting center. Those issues were mostly cleaned up in the semifinals, but the state championship game at the DakotaDome is an even bigger stage.

“Nerves are a good thing. There are different forms of stress, but I think a positive form of stress like that is such a cool thing to be a part of as a kid,” Lex Heathershaw said. “Mistakes are going to happen along the way, but we tell our guys to have a short memory and move on to the next play.”

Amiotte said that starting early will be crucial for the Eagles. If they’re on offense, a touchdown on their opening drive. If on defense, a three-and-out.

“The town needs it, the younger underclassmen need it, and we’ve been talking about it for so many years,” Amiotte said of potentially bringing him a championship. “We’ve lost to Howard, lost to Canistota, lost to everybody. Everybody we’ve lost to is just boiling into one moment where this is the season, this is the year, to win it all.”

The Eagles mission before the season began was to get to the Dome, but now that they’ve done that, they want to take it one step further.

“It’s been a really fun week to savor that feeling of finally making it to the Dome, but coach had said it and we’ve said it; the job’s not finished,” said Burk Blasius, whose older brother Lane was the QB on Wall’s 2011 Dome team. “We’ve still got one more game to play and one more game to win.”

Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. MT. on Friday in Vermillion.