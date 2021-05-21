 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
United Way announces $280K in grant funds

United Way announces $280K in grant funds

{{featured_button_text}}

United Way of the Black Hills announces $280,000 in funding for a new community impact grant that aligns with the findings of UWBH's 2019 community needs assessment. Below are some areas of need that will be considered for funding. Any nonprofit, library, or school providing services and addressing the issues below in the Black Hills region can apply for funding. The grant application deadline is June 20.

• Access to affordable mental health care providers

• Prevention and treatment services for substance abuse

• Child and domestic abuse treatment and support services

• Access to affordable housing and emergency housing or shelter

• Access to diverse emergency food programs

• Economic opportunities including workforce development and services to improve a family’s economic situation

• Removing transportation barriers to help clients access the services listed above

UWBH will offer a FAQ session at 10 a.m. June 3 on Zoom to give potential grant applicants an opportunity to ask questions about the application process. Organizations can learn more about the June 3 session and apply for the grant at unitedwayblackhills.org/cigrants.

Education and early childhood issues are not included in this grant, because UWBH will have another grant opportunity later this year focused on those issues.

For more information, contact UWBH Executive Director Jamie Toennies at jamie@unitedwayblackhills.org or call 605-343-5872.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon hiring 10,000 new workers in the UK

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for May 15
Local

Your Two Cents for May 15

Cancer? That’s what I am, cancer? I retired here from a blue state to come home to the town I was born in and love, vote "D" if I want to and …

Watch Now: Related Video

OECD chief on pandemic recovery in developing nations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News