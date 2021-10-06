United Way awards $240,000 grant funds to 17 nonprofits tktk

Crisis care for youths and transportation are among the community needs that received funding from the first United Way of the Black Hills community impact grants. Programs and services at 17 nonprofit organizations were awarded a total of $240,000 in grant funds this fall.
In 2020, UWBH announced it was transitioning from being solely a funder to becoming a community impact organization. UWBH is addressing Black Hills communities’ most urgent needs through advocacy efforts and by securing additional money to distribute to organizations. UWBH will continue its annual fundraising campaign, as well.
Jamie Toennies, UWBH executive director, said money raised that exceeded UWBH’s 2020 fundraising campaign goal, along with a portion of funds from the 2020 campaign, were used for community impact grants. Agencies that currently receive United Way funding are encouraged to apply for future community impact grants.
WellFully in Rapid City received a $52,150 community impact grant from UWBH on Sept. 24. WellFully is the only organization in western South Dakota that provides in-patient drug rehabilitation and residential behavioral health care for adolescents in crisis. The grant funds will help WellFully to transform a section of its existing facility to provide crisis counseling and care for local youths.
“South Dakota has the second-highest level of per capita suicide among youth in the country. Currently, we have only one level of care and support for youth who are considering suicide or who are in crisis,” said Burke Eilers, executive director at WellFully.
WellFully’s crisis care center will provide services 24 hours a day, seven days a week for youths in middle and high school. The outpatient, voluntary, walk-in center will screen, assess, observe, de-escalate and stabilize youths in crisis in a culturally appropriate way. The center will also be an access point to refer to youths to appropriate services and levels of care.
Between January 2016 and August 2018, 2,393 patients younger than 18 were seen at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital’s emergency room for a behavioral health issue, but 21% of those youths — more than 500 individuals — were discharged from the emergency room without receiving any services, Eilers said.
“Currently, kids in crisis need to go to Monument’s emergency room to be evaluated to see if they qualify for (treatment at) the behavioral west unit of the hospital,” he said.
Youths that don’t meet the requirements for treatment at the hospital still need services, Eilers said, and WellFully’s crisis care center hopes to fill that gap in care.
In addition, OneHeart in Rapid City received a $10,000 community impact grant for transportation. OneHeart offers a recovery-oriented environment and transitional housing for people who are referred to the program. Its campus includes a center where human services agencies can provide mental health counseling, life skills, job training, child care and other support services.
OneHeart's transportation program helps clients obtain and maintain employment, get to and from school, and travel to and from off-campus appointments when other transportation options are not reliable or available.
“Transportation is one of the biggest barriers keeping individuals from getting the support and services they need," Toennies said. “We are pleased to help support OneHeart’s efforts to minimize this barrier so that their clients can get to the critical programs and services they need to be successful.”
In addition to WellFully and OneHeart, the following Black Hills nonprofit organizations received UWBH community impact grants: Consumer Credit Counseling Service of the Black Hills; American Red Cross; Working Against Violence, Inc.; Volunteers of America; 2-1-1 Helpline Center; Black Hills Special Services Cooperative; CASA 7th Circuit; Literacy Council of the Black Hills; CASA of the Northern Hills; Victims of Violence intervention program; Americas Kids Belong; Crisis Intervention Shelter Service; Lutheran Social Services of South Dakota; National Alliance on Mental Illness South Dakota; and Fork Real Community Café.
Toennies said UWBH launched its new community impact grants to support organizations that focus on priority issues identified in the UWBH 2019 Community Needs Assessment (unitedwayblackhills.org/community-needs-assessment.) In the Black Hills, mental health services, treatment for substance and alcohol abuse, child care, food security, housing, combatting child and domestic abuse and job training are among the priorities that most urgently need more resources and support.
“A major part of what we do is investing wisely in these programs and resources, and we cannot make this happen without the generous support of our community and donors. Whether you are only able to give $1 or $100, your gift helps in creating sustainable impact,” Toennies said.
To donate to United Way of the Black Hills, go to unitedwayblackhills.org/donate, or call the United Way office at 605-343-5872.