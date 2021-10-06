United Way awards $240,000 grant funds to 17 nonprofits

Crisis care for youths and transportation are among the community needs that received funding from the first United Way of the Black Hills community impact grants. Programs and services at 17 nonprofit organizations were awarded a total of $240,000 in grant funds this fall.

In 2020, UWBH announced it was transitioning from being solely a funder to becoming a community impact organization. UWBH is addressing Black Hills communities’ most urgent needs through advocacy efforts and by securing additional money to distribute to organizations. UWBH will continue its annual fundraising campaign, as well.

Jamie Toennies, UWBH executive director, said money raised that exceeded UWBH’s 2020 fundraising campaign goal, along with a portion of funds from the 2020 campaign, were used for community impact grants. Agencies that currently receive United Way funding are encouraged to apply for future community impact grants.

WellFully in Rapid City received a $52,150 community impact grant from UWBH on Sept. 24. WellFully is the only organization in western South Dakota that provides in-patient drug rehabilitation and residential behavioral health care for adolescents in crisis. The grant funds will help WellFully to transform a section of its existing facility to provide crisis counseling and care for local youths.