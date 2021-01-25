United Way extends fundraising campaign to Jan. 31

The United Way of the Black Hills is extending its campaign fundraising season. United Way has raised $2,108,044 — $56,044 above the goal of $2,052,000 — that will benefit nearly 50 nonprofit organizations in the region.

“We extended our campaign deadline to Jan. 31 to allow extra time for these organizations to wrap up their campaigns and return their pledges. This extension allowed for over $50,000 more dollars to come in to apply to the 2020-2021 campaign season. We are overjoyed with the amount of community support,” said Jamie Toennies, executive director.

Although United Way has hit its goal for funding those nonprofits, Toennies said donations are still encouraged.

She said 100% of all funds raised above campaign goal will be used for grants to help Black Hills nonprofits and address issues such as food, economic assistance and child care.

The COVID-19 pandemic put stress on nonprofits, as well as the people they help. United Way conducted a survey that revealed 88% of the region’s nonprofit organizations noted they’d been negatively affected by the pandemic.