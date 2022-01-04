United Way extends fundraising deadline to Jan. 31

The United Way of the Black Hills has extended its fundraising deadline to Jan. 31 for its 2021-2022 campaign. The campaign’s goal is to raise $2,112,000 to benefit nonprofit organizations in the Black Hills.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of the Black Hills community in their support of our campaign thus far. Right now, we are $150,000 short of our goal for the year, which means we won’t be able to help as many organizations that serve our friends and neighbors in the Black Hills every day,” said Jamie Toennies, UWBH executive director.

UWBH serves Rapid City, Sturgis, Northern Hills (Belle Fourche, Deadwood/Lead and Spearfish) and the Southern Hills (Custer, Edgemont, Hill City, Hot Springs and Keystone). By region, UWBH’s 2021-2022 fundraising goals are: Rapid City $1,800,000; Sturgis $93,000; Northern Hills $130,000; and Southern Hills $89,000. All funds raised stay in the Black Hills.

Donations to UWBH’s 2021-2022 fundraising campaign can be made online at unitedwayblackhills.org/, by mailing donations to the UWBH office, 621 6th St., Suite 100, Rapid City, SD 57701, by calling 605-343-5872 to make a donation over the phone, or by texting “UWBH” to 40403 to donate.

“If they’d like to make a pledge they pay off (in 2022), they can call us or send in a note to that effect and we can bill them monthly, quarterly or annually. There’s several ways to give to help support the community,” Toennies said.

Donations to UWBH support more than 50 organizations and resources that serve the Black Hills area through mental health services, affordable housing, financial education and literacy, access to quality and affordable early childhood education, emergency shelter for domestic violence victims and more.

“These are community dollars we reinvest back into our local community. We support nonprofit organizations and libraries and schools who are helping meet our community’s greatest needs,” Toennies said.

Funds raised aid individuals and families in the Black Hills such as Melissa. Melissa visited the Community Health Center of the Black Hills because of a health issue. At the time, she was unemployed and homeless — sometimes staying in a tent, in her car and or a motel — with her multiple children. In addition to helping with her health, CHC staff connected her with resources at other nonprofits like Feeding South Dakota. Today, Melissa has an apartment, a job, and she’s started receiving consistent medical care at CHC.

“We recognize this has been a unique and trying year for so many, and we want to be able to help as much as we can. This is only possible if we hit our fundraising goal, so we have extended our campaign deadline to Jan. 31 in the hopes that individuals will find it in their hearts to give just a bit more to make a difference in someone’s life, like Melissa,” Toennies said.

After nearly two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, nonprofits continue to adapt and find new ways to fulfill their missions and serve their clients, Toennies said.

“The strain of the uncertainties are still there (for nonprofits and clients). Many nonprofits are still seeing an increase in demand for services. It’s a lingering impact. The nonprofits are amazingly resilient. They are finding innovative and amazing ways to serve communities in spite of the pandemic,” she said.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0