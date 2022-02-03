United Way meets 98% of fundraising goal

The United Way of the Black Hills has completed its campaign fundraising season and raised 98.87% of its goal amount. In total, UWBH has raised $2,088,094 — its goal was $2,112,000.

The final fundraising numbers for each region in the Black Hills were:

Rapid City: $1,750,901 (97.27% of its goal)

Sturgis: $108,531 (117% of its goal)

Northern Hills: $135,794 (104% of its goal)

Southern Hills: $92,868 (104% of its goal)

All money raised helps support more than 50 nonprofit organizations in the Black Hills. In Sturgis and the Northern and Southern Hills, which exceeded their fundraising goals, 100% of all funds raised above campaign goal will be used for grants to help Black Hills nonprofits and address issues such as food, economic assistance and child care in those communities.

“We are grateful for everyone that has supported us this year, and I’m happy to say we exceeded our goal in most communities we serve,” said Jamie Toennies, UWBH executive director. “We are, first and foremost, about helping people. We care about individual lives that are changed with the help of United Way, and we care about improving the overall quality of life in the communities we serve. These funds allow us to accomplish this for our Black Hills community.”

“These donations will be used to address the mental health, substance abuse, affordable housing, early education, abuse and neglect, financial stability, food security, and transportation needs of families living in the Black Hills,” Toennies said.

After nearly two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, nonprofits continue to adapt and find new ways to fulfill their missions and serve their clients, Toennies said.

“The strain of the uncertainties are still there (for nonprofits and clients). Many nonprofits are still seeing an increase in demand for services. It’s a lingering impact. The nonprofits are amazingly resilient. They are finding innovative and amazing ways to serve communities in spite of the pandemic,” she said.

Go to unitedwayblackhills.org for more information about how United Way of the Black Hills aids communities throughout the western South Dakota.

