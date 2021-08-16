United Way Month of Caring seeks project sites, volunteers

United Way of the Black Hills is looking for projects and volunteers for the Month of Caring in September. Organizations and individuals still have time to organize projects or register to volunteer.

Project sites and volunteers are needed in Rapid City, Sturgis, Belle Fourche, Lead, Deadwood, Spearfish, Hill City, Custer, Hot Springs, and Edgemont.

Month of Caring is an opportunity to tackle large and small projects throughout the Black Hills. Month of Caring volunteers meet needs at local senior centers, paint houses for the elderly and disabled, and do lawn work for local nonprofit organizations. Corporate organizations, small businesses, nonprofit organizations and individuals are encouraged to join in volunteering.

Individuals can take on projects in person or virtually. Ideas include: reading a children's book virtually for a daycare; assembling care bags for local women’s shelters; building a neighborhood library; picking up trash along neighborhood roads; checking with nursing homes to see if residents could benefit from a virtual visit or artwork to brighten their windows/doors/social areas, and more!

Nonprofit organizations, or individual homeowners who are elderly, disabled, or veterans and need assistance, can register a project by Aug. 26 by contacting Rosellen Reese, Month of Caring coordinator, at 605-343-5872. Project sites must provide the materials and tools necessary to complete the work. Those who would like to sign up to volunteer should contact Reese to register.

