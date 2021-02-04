United Way of the Black Hills raises $2.1 million in 2020 to set fundraising record

United Way of the Black Hills exceeded its campaign goal of $2,052,000 by raising $2,150,715 to fund nearly 50 nonprofit agencies throughout the Black Hills. In addition, the UNITED We Stand COVID-19 Relief Fund raised $474,030 in 2020 and 100% of that money was distributed to nonprofit organizations.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Through both fundraising efforts, $2,624,745 was raised for the 2020 year. Previously, the highest amount of donations collected was $2,409,211 in 2014.

One year ago, United Way of the Black Hills launched a new strategic framework to address community needs by creating new initiatives and funding organizations.

“We revitalized and redefined our commitment to fight for the education, financial stability, health and basic needs of every person in the Black Hills region. Through our findings in our 2019 Community Needs Assessment, our goal for 2020 was to launch our new Mental Health Initiative and also design new grant opportunities to address the top pressing community issues indicated in the study and foster long-term outcomes,” said Jamie Toennies, executive director of United Way of the Black Hills.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0