United Way raises $633,548 toward $2 million goal for 2020-21 campaign

United Way of the Black Hills kicked off Round 'Em Up Week on Monday. This is a week-long event to encourage businesses and individuals to return their campaign packets and pledges for the 2020 campaign fundraising season.

UWBH has raised $633,548 so far, which is 31% of its campaign goal of $2,052,000.

The goals for each region are: Rapid City, $1,750,000; Sturgis, $90,000; Northern Hills, $125,000; Southern Hills, $87,000.

Representatives from organizations that have presented campaign checks and delivered their campaign packets include:

1. Granite Automotive $18,365.66

2. Black Hills Community Bank $13,839.12 (Rapid City branch); $2,842.72 (Spearfish branch)

3. Pioneer Bank and Trust (Rapid City branch) $13,530.

In addition, UWBH received a significant increase in donation from Moyle Petroleum in the amount of $32,452.48 and Shooters in the amount of $1,536.

To contribute to this year’s UWBH campaign, donors can return campaign packets before Dec. 31. One hundred percent of the donations stay in the Black Hills.