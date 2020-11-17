United Way raises $633,548 toward $2 million goal for 2020-21 campaign

United Way of the Black Hills kicked off Round 'Em Up Week on Monday. This is a week-long event to encourage businesses and individuals to return their campaign packets and pledges for the 2020 campaign fundraising season.
UWBH has raised $633,548 so far, which is 31% of its campaign goal of $2,052,000.
The goals for each region are: Rapid City, $1,750,000; Sturgis, $90,000; Northern Hills, $125,000; Southern Hills, $87,000.
Representatives from organizations that have presented campaign checks and delivered their campaign packets include:
1. Granite Automotive $18,365.66
2. Black Hills Community Bank $13,839.12 (Rapid City branch); $2,842.72 (Spearfish branch)
Support Local Journalism
3. Pioneer Bank and Trust (Rapid City branch) $13,530.
In addition, UWBH received a significant increase in donation from Moyle Petroleum in the amount of $32,452.48 and Shooters in the amount of $1,536.
To contribute to this year’s UWBH campaign, donors can return campaign packets before Dec. 31. One hundred percent of the donations stay in the Black Hills.
Each year the UWBH raises more than $2 million for local communities. Donations to UWBH are used to support nearly 50 local nonprofit organizations. These organizations provide assistance for the youth, elderly, victims of domestic violence and child abuse, homeless and others in the Black Hills area through access to food, shelter, mental health counseling services, child care opportunities, and more. A list of agencies UWBH serves can be found here: unitedwayblackhills.org/uwbh-partner-agencies.
For every $1 donated, UWBH invests $1.72 back into local communities through grant funds such as the UWBH COVID-19 grant, Black Hills Reads Innovation grants and more.
Individuals, businesses and organizations may donate online at unitedwayblackhills.org/donate, mail a donation to UWBH, 621 6th St Ste 100, Rapid City, SD, 57701; call the office, 605-343-5872; or text “UWBH” to 40403 and follow the prompts.
For more information about the agencies that are supported through UWBH donations, go to UWBH’s website at unitedwayblackhills.org or call 605-343-5872.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!