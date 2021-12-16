United Way, Salvation Army need help to meet fundraising goals

As year-end fundraising deadlines approach, United Way and the Salvation Army are seeking generous donors this holiday season.

United Way of the Black Hills has reached 72% of its goal to raise $2,112,000 by Dec. 31. UWBH serves Rapid City, Sturgis, Northern Hills (Belle Fourche, Deadwood/Lead and Spearfish) and the Southern Hills (Custer, Edgemont, Hill City, Hot Springs and Keystone).

Donations to UWBH support organizations and resources that serve the Black Hills area through mental health services, affordable housing, financial education and literacy, access to quality and affordable early childhood education, emergency shelter for domestic violence victims, and more.

By region, UWBH’s 2021 fundraising goals are: Rapid City $1,800,000; Sturgis $93,000; Northern Hills $130,000; and Southern Hills $89,000. All funds raised stay in the Black Hills.

“We are working extremely hard to try to get those donations in. These are community dollars we reinvest back into our local community. We support nonprofit organizations and libraries and schools who are helping meet our community’s greatest needs,” said Jamie Toennies, UWBH executive director.

On Thursday, Sturgis had almost reached its fundraising goal, Toennies said, and she hopes the other regions will meet their goals as well. She said UWBH is grateful for the support it is receiving from donors.

“Sturgis should hit their goal, but the other areas we’re still working on. If we exceed our goal, that’s just more dollars that go to the nonprofits. We’ll invest that back into communities,” she said. “There’s been amazing stories this year. A lot of companies are giving more even though they’ve got less employees, but these employees are stepping up and giving more. We are blessed to have individuals who care about their friends and neighbors.”

After nearly two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, nonprofits continue to adapt and find new ways to fulfill their missions and serve their clients, Toennies said.

“The strain of the uncertainties are still there (for nonprofits and clients). Many nonprofits are still seeing an increase in demand for services. It’s a lingering impact. The nonprofits are amazingly resilient. They are finding innovative and amazing ways to serve communities in spite of the pandemic,” she said.

Donations to UWBH’s 2021 fundraising campaign can be made online at unitedwayblackhills.org/, by mailing donations to the UWBH office, 621 6th St., Suite 100, Rapid City, SD 57701, or call 605-343-5872.

“If they’d like to make a pledge they pay off next year, they can call us or send in a note to that effect and we can bill them monthly, quarterly or annually. There’s several ways to give to help support the community,” Toennies said.

Bad weather has hindered the Salvation Army of the Black Hills’ local red kettle campaign, even forcing bell ringers to shut down on a couple of snowy and windy days. On Thursday, Black Hills Area Coordinator Major Jerry O’Neil said fundraising was about $17,000 behind where it was the week before Christmas in 2020. The Salvation Army’s 2021 goal is $428,000. As of Thursday, $196,309 had been raised.

The Salvation Army serves Rapid City, Spearfish, Sturgis and other areas in the Black Hills. The Salvation Army’s trademark bell ringers and red kettles will collect donations through Christmas Eve at locations in Rapid City, Belle Fourche, Lead, Spearfish and Sturgis. All donations stay local to help Black Hills communities.

In addition to accepting cash donations, the red kettles are equipped to take digital donations via Venmo, PayPay, Apple Pay and Google Pay. Donors can use their smartphones to scan a QR code posted above the red kettle. Donations also are accepted online at blackhillsredkettle.org.

The Salvation Army also still needs bell ringers for the red kettles, O'Neil said. Go to centralusa.salvationarmy.org/western/bell-ringing/ to sign up.

The annual red kettle campaign provides food and toys at Christmas for families in need. O’Neil said this year, the Salvation Army will provide food and toys for about 1,000 families in Rapid City and the Black Hills.

The campaign also funds food, clothing, utility bill assistance and other programs and services, and O’Neil said there are consistent needs throughout the year.

After the red kettle campaign ends, donors can give year-round online or by mailing donations to the Salvation Army of the Black Hills office, 405 N. Cherry Ave., Rapid City, SD 57701.

“We’re grateful for the support of the community. We appreciate everything they’re doing,” O’Neil said.

