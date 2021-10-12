 Skip to main content
Update: 3,700 Black Hills Energy customers lose power in Sturgis
West River power line
Another major power outage affecting 3,702 Black Hills Energy customers in Sturgis was reported at 3:45 p.m. today, with an estimated restoration time of 6 p.m., according to the Black Hills Energy outage map.

Several power outages have been reported today in the Black Hills area as a wet heavy snow hit the area, including an outage that impacted over 1,000 Black Hills Energy customers in southwest Rapid City, though as of 4:45 p.m. Tuesday only 31 customers in that area were being affected by the outage.

Crews were repairing power lines along St. Joseph Street in Rapid City Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m. and were working to realign a pole structure. 

The power outage reported in Custer at 12:48 p.m. was still affecting the 71 Black Hills Energy customers at 4:45 p.m., with an estimated restoration time of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. 

Ten customers in Spearfish have been affected by a power outage, which was reported at 2:04 p.m. with an estimated restoration time of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Information on Black Hills Energy power outages and a map of the affected area can be found at https://www.blackhillsenergy.com/outages.

