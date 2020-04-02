UPDATE: Airport reopens

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Record snowfalls and windy conditions left Rapid City Regional Airport closed from about 2 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Deputy Airport Director Toni Broom said in an email at 11:30 a.m., "We are pleased to report that the Airport is open. The flight schedule does indicate some cancellations and delays. The public is advised to check with their air carrier regarding their flight and to use caution when traveling to and from the Airport."

The snowfall was a record for April 1. The Rapid City National Weather Service office at the aiport said the previous record was only three inches.

"Record snowfall of 6.5 inches set at our office in East Rapid City on April 1st," according to a weather service update on Twitter. "The old record was 3.0 inches set in 1927. We're now up to 75.2 inches for the season, and will add to that total today."

The area has received two more inches this morning to make the annual total 77 inches with snow still falling.

