UPDATE: Crews battle Iron Wildfire in The Black Elk Wilderness Area

A wildfire that started in the Black Elk Wilderness Area last night has closed trails in parking lots around Custer.

The fire is called the Iron Wildfire. Crews are currently responding. The fire is estimated at under two acres and crews hope to have a perimeter established today. Helicopters will be dipping water out of Sylvan Lake. The public should stay clear of the helicopter and flight paths.

The following Trailhead Parking Lots are closed (all in Custer State Park):

• Little Devils Tower Hwy 87

• Cathedral Spires Hwy 87

• Middle Norbeck Hwy 87

The following hiking trails are closed:

• Little Devil’s Trail #4 – Sylvan Lake to Trail #3 intersection

o Including #4A & #4B (Little Devil’s Tower Spur & Cathedral Spires Trails)

• Norbeck Trail #3 – At intersections with Trail #9 and Iron Creek Horse Camp

• Grizzly Bear Creek Trail #7 – Between intersections with trail #3 and trail #14

For public and firefighter safety, the public is asked to stay away from the area until it is safe to return.

