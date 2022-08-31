UPDATE: Double homicide suspects arrested in Sioux Falls

All persons of interest in the double homicide of 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear of Norris and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City are now accounted for after two arrests Wednesday morning in Sioux Falls, according to the Rapid City Police Department.

The two arrests brought the total number to five after Standing Bear and Milk were found dead on Aug. 20 at Knollwood Heights Apartments on Surfwood Drive in Rapid City in an incident law enforcement has called gang-related.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, law enforcement arrested a juvenile female — who the Rapid City Police Department confirmed to be 15-year-old Rochelle Janis of Rapid City — and 41-year-old Erin Provancial of Box Elder on Wednesday.

Both were with Rudolph Gabe, an escaped prisoner, at an apartment in the 4300 block of East Ronning Drive in Sioux Falls. Gabe left his Rapid City community service job site over a year ago, according to Journal archives. He was serving an 18-year, six-month sentence for first-degree robbery in Pennington County. He was arrested Wednesday and turned over to state authorities.

The RCPD said Provancial had a warrant out against her for possession of a controlled drug or substance and failure to comply. She is also wanted for questioning in the murders, which is a fairly recent development in the investigation, according to the RCPD.

Janis had a warrant for questioning in the homicides, but the RCPD did not specify what the warrant is for.

"She was located based on information gained in the ongoing investigation for a Pennington County warrant," said Brendyn Medina, RCPD spokesman. “That’s as specific as I can get at the moment, given the ongoing investigation.”

Janis is one of three people law enforcement originally named as persons of interests following the deaths of Milk and Standing Bear.

The two other initial suspects were Robert Yellow Bird, 17, of Sioux Falls and Joseph Quick Bear, 20, of Rapid City. The RCPD later named Benita Cisneros, 40, of Rapid City as the suspected driver of the getaway vehicle, a Ford Taurus X.

Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services arrested Cisneros and Yellow Bird on Aug. 23. They arrested Quick Bear on Aug. 24. Cisneros and Quick Bear are held at the Pennington County Jail. Yellow Bird is in custody on the Rosebud Indian Reservation as considerations about his tribal status are navigated, according to the RCPD.

According to the U.S. Marshal’s Service, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the FBI and the Sioux Falls Police Department assisted in locating Provancial, Janis and Gabe.