UPDATE: Escaped inmate Philip Richards back in custody

UPDATE: The South Dakota Department of Corrections reported late Monday morning that Philip Richards is back in custody. The previous story appears below.

A minimum-custody state prison inmate has been placed on escape status.

Philip Richards left his work release job in Rapid City April 23 without authorization and failed to return to his assigned housing unit.

Richards, 33, is a Native American male. He is 5-feet-9 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. Richards has black hair and brown eyes. He is serving sentences from Bennett County for unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance and eluding a police officer.

Please contact law enforcement if you see Richards or know of his whereabouts. Failing to return to custody following an assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

