UPDATE: Initial investigation in Deadwood shooting indicates self-inflicted wound

Officers responded to a call of a shooting at The Buffalo Bodega Gaming Complex just after midnight Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 28-year-old female victim on the dance floor. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone thinking about suicide is invited to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). The call is free and confidential.

The ongoing investigation will be completed by the Deadwood Police Department with assistance from the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Deadwood Police at 605-578-2623 or Lawrence County Sheriff's Department at 605-578-2230.