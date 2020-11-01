UPDATE: Initial investigation in Deadwood shooting indicates self-inflicted wound

Deadwood Police said Saturday that the woman found on a casino dance floor died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Officers responded to a call of a shooting at The Buffalo Bodega Gaming Complex just after midnight Saturday.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a 28-year-old female victim on the dance floor. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The ongoing investigation will be completed by the Deadwood Police Department with assistance from the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Deadwood Police at 605-578-2623 or Lawrence County Sheriff's Department at 605-578-2230.
