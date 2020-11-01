 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Initial investigation in Deadwood shooting indicates self-inflicted wound
alert top story

UPDATE: Initial investigation in Deadwood shooting indicates self-inflicted wound

{{featured_button_text}}

Deadwood Police said Saturday that the woman found on a casino dance floor died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting at The Buffalo Bodega Gaming Complex just after midnight Saturday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 28-year-old female victim on the dance floor. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone thinking about suicide is invited to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). The call is free and confidential.

The ongoing investigation will be completed by the Deadwood Police Department with assistance from the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Deadwood Police at 605-578-2623 or Lawrence County Sheriff's Department at 605-578-2230.

 
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Nov. 1

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News