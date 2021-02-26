UPDATE: Johnson and Johnson vaccine to roll out next week in South Dakota

The Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was approved Friday afternoon by the Food and Drug Administration, so next week South Dakota could see 7,000 more doses in its weekly allocation.
With the addition of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which after Pfizer and Moderna will be the third COVID vaccine to come online, the state’s total allocation for next week will be 25,830 doses, according to the Department of Health.
The J&J vaccine should arrive in the state on Sunday.
The state’s allocation does not include vaccines given by the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, the Veterans Administration, or Indian Health Services.
The biggest difference between the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines is that it is a one-shot course, whereas Pfizer and Moderna require two doses.
South Dakota continues to be one of the top vaccine distributors in the nation — 24% of the state population has already received at least one dose, and over 12% have received their second dose. That’s 207,943 doses administered and 136,143 people who have received a vaccine statewide. In Pennington County, 24,955 doses have been administered among 16,032 recipients.
The state’s vaccine allocation has been steadily increasing each week, which has allowed the DOH to move up priority groups. Currently, the state is working through the largest priority group, 1D, and people 65 years and older are now eligible to get vaccinated.
Those in 1D with one or more underlying medical conditions will soon be eligible for vaccination. Examples of underlying conditions include: moderate to severe asthma, cancer, cerebrovascular diseases, chronic kidney diseases, COPD, cystic fibrosis, diabetes, down syndrome, heart conditions, hypertension/high blood pressure, immunocompromised state, liver diseases, neurologic conditions like dementia, pregnancy, pulmonary fibrosis, severe obesity, sickle cell disease, and thalassemia.
“Because vaccines are coming online, and we’re getting more allocations, we’re being able to move quicker than expected through this group,” DOH spokesman Daniel Bucheli said Friday.
The state credits its success in vaccination efforts to good collaboration with Phase 1 vaccinators, preparation for vaccination starting as early as August, and Gov. Kristi Noem’s flexibility and support.
“Anytime we needed something we’ve reached out, and she put the trust in the department,” Bucheli said of Noem.
For more information about vaccination, to find out what group you fall into, and to sign up to receive the vaccine, visit https://doh.sd.gov/COVID/Vaccine/.