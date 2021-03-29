UPDATE: Schroeder Fire has burned 800 to 1,000 acres and 400 to 500 homes have been evacuated

Gov. Kristi Noem said "there has been losses and that is tragic" at a press conference Monday where she also praised firefighters.
A public information official said the fire that started Friday morning just west of Rapid City has possibly destroyed two homes and several outbuildings. In addition, he said the Schroeder Fire had burned 800 to 1,000 acres by around 3 p.m. "but is still moving." Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom said between 400 and 500 homes have been evacuated. Around 250 firefighters are now reportedly fighting the blaze on a windy afternoon when gusts have ranged from around 50 mph to 72 mph in Rapid City.
Noem said the fire started on private property.
As of 2:35 p.m., Pennington County Emergency Management said the fire had caused Mount Rushmore National Memorial to close as crews battle a 20-acre fire in Keystone. Noem said at the press conference that the fire is not threatening Mount Rushmore at this time. The fire is now reported to be around 75 acres.
Highway 244 is closed at the west boundary of the park, and the Highway 16A entrance is closed at the Keystone and Iron Mountain Boundary. 16A beginning at Grizzly Campground is also closed.
The fire is burning in heavy dead and downed timber with very high potential for spread due to very high winds. The cause of the fire is unknown.
Fire officials are asking the public to stay out of the area for theirs and firefighters' safety.
As of 2:25 p.m., Nemo Road reopened to through traffic. Restricted access checkpoints have been set up for Westberry Trails and Schroeder Road.
As of 2 p.m., immediate evacuation orders were given to residents of Dark Canyon Road and Magic Canyon Road.
As of 1:15 p.m., residents of Cleghorn Canyon Road, Pinedale Heights west of Berry Pine Heights Drive, Nameless Cave Road, Cavern Road and Camp Minneluzahan had been told to evacuate.
In addition, the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and Chapel Lane has been closed to traffic. Police officers are on the scene. Nemo Road also has been closed.
The fire continues to burn west of Rapid City fueled by fierce winds out of the northwest.
The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office has issued a no travel alert on West Highway 44 from Chapel Lane to Johnson Siding. Fire Department #2 is closed.
As firefighters battle the Schroeder Fire that earlier led to evacuations at Westberry Trails, a second fire was reported 1.5 miles southwest of Keystone that now is estimated at 20 acres.
The first press conference since the Schroeder Fire started is now scheduled for 3 p.m. today in Rapid City. Gov. Noem is expected to be there.
The fire near Keystone, meanwhile, is being fueled by the same fierce winds that are stoking the the Schroeder Fire that started four miles west of Rapid City off Schroeder Road, which is near Nemo Road.
At 12:08 p.m., the Rapid City Fire Department reported the wildfire at Schroeder Road and Nemo Road was developing rapidly.
The Schroeder Road Area Fire 211 has been established as a call center the public can contact for more information. Nemo Road is closed at the city limits. Those who have evacuated can go to South Canyon Baptist Church, 3333 W. Chicago St. #2317, where a Red Cross reception center is set up.
At 11:30 a.m., the Rapid City Fire Department said Pinedale Heights and West Camp Rapid could possibly be the next to evacuate. The fire is spreading and RCFD is asking residents to be ready to evacuate if necessary.
Fire crews also were responding to a second wildfire that was reported at 10:30 a.m., located 1.5 miles southwest of Keystone.
Winds that hit a peak of 81 miles per hour at 7:04 a.m. today in Rapid City will diminish this afternoon and evening. Winds had been at least 70 miles from Gillette, Wyo., across much of western South Dakota.
Northwest winds will continue but their speed is expected to drop to between 30 and 45 miles per hour tomorrow, with the higher wind speeds in east Rapid City and heading to the prairie, according to meteorologist Matthew Bunkers of the National Weather Service in Rapid City. By Wednesday, winds should be down to 10 to 15 miles per hour in the Black Hills.
Tomorrow, temperatures will be cooler, in the upper 30s, before warming to the 50s on Wednesday. By Easter weekend, expect temperatures in the 60s or 70s and possibly the low 80s, Bunkers said. There’s very little chance of precipitation in the forecast.
“Humidity is going to be low so … we’re going to stay dry, but the winds will be diminishing gradually so that’s definitely good news,” he said.