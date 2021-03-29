UPDATE: Schroeder Fire has burned 800 to 1,000 acres and 400 to 500 homes have been evacuated

Gov. Kristi Noem said "there has been losses and that is tragic" at a press conference Monday where she also praised firefighters.

A public information official said the fire that started Friday morning just west of Rapid City has possibly destroyed two homes and several outbuildings. In addition, he said the Schroeder Fire had burned 800 to 1,000 acres by around 3 p.m. "but is still moving." Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom said between 400 and 500 homes have been evacuated. Around 250 firefighters are now reportedly fighting the blaze on a windy afternoon when gusts have ranged from around 50 mph to 72 mph in Rapid City.

Noem said the fire started on private property.

As of 2:35 p.m., Pennington County Emergency Management said the fire had caused Mount Rushmore National Memorial to close as crews battle a 20-acre fire in Keystone. Noem said at the press conference that the fire is not threatening Mount Rushmore at this time. The fire is now reported to be around 75 acres.

Highway 244 is closed at the west boundary of the park, and the Highway 16A entrance is closed at the Keystone and Iron Mountain Boundary. 16A beginning at Grizzly Campground is also closed.