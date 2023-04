UPDATE (4:30 p.m. April 11): 12-year-old Kesean Chipps has been found safe, according to the Rapid City Police Department.

The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public's help to locate 12-year-old Kesean Chipps.

Chipps was reported missing from West Middle School shortly before noon Tuesday. He was last seen wearing a yellow hoodie, black shorts, and red shoes.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts should contact police immediately at (605) 394-4131.