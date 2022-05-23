 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: Missing 70-year-old woman found safe

Jean Rosch

Jean Rosch

 Photo Courtesy of RCPD

The Rapid City Police Department announced Friday that Jean Rosch, a missing 70-year-old woman from Minnesota, was found safe. Law enforcement asked the public earlier that day for tips that might lead to her being found.

According to the RCPD, Rosch left her home on May 8 or 9 for the Southern Hills and had contact with law enforcement in Hot Springs and Custer on May 16. After that point, family did not hear from her. Rosch was known to suffer from multiple health issues. 

RCPD Community Relations Specialist Brendyn Medina said the department couldn't provide any further details on the circumstances of Rosch's disappearance and her being found.

He said the only details law enforcement can typically share are if the person was found and if they are safe. 

"There's nothing criminal about going missing," Medina said referring to missing adults specifically. 

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com — 

Tags

