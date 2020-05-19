UPDATE: Missing girl found safe
UPDATE: Missing girl found safe

  Updated
Mariah Watson
Rapid City Police are asked for the public's help in locating missing 10-year-old Mariah Watson. She was later found safe Tuesday morning.

