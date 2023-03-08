UPDATE: The two missing men on snowmobiles have been found alive. According to the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, the pair were located and evacuated from the area and treated by medical personnel.

Here is the previous story...

Two men in their 70s have been reported missing after failing to return home from snowmobiling Tuesday near Rochford Road in western Pennington County.

According to the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, Laurence "Jeff" Willett, 73, and Leon Kleingartner, 73, went snowmobiling at approximately 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, departing from 11465 Rochford Road heading westbound.

The two men were expected to return home before dusk Tuesday, but did not. The sheriff's office said the two men left their mobile phones and maps behind. Willett and Kleingartner were using a 2014 green Arctic Cat and a 2016 orange Arctic Cat snowmobiles.

Willett is described as a white male, 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with brown eyes, grey hair and a white moustache. He was last seen wearing a 1970s-style snowmobile suit and leather snow boots.

Kleingartner is described as a white male, 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with blue eyes and grey hair. He wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a green helmet, black Polaris jacket, snowmobile pants, and black and green boots.

The sheriff's office said both men are in extreme danger because of an incoming snowstorm. A search and rescue team has been formed and is asking for assistance in locating the missing men.

Civilian snowmobile operators are asked to meet at noon Wednesday at the Rochford Volunteer Fire Department to aid in the search. Anyone with information about the missing men is asked to call 605-394-4131 or 605-584-2530.

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office, Pennington County Search and Rescue, South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks, and Lawrence County Search and Rescue are working the search.