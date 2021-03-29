UPDATE: More evacuations ordered in west Rapid City

Gov. Kristi Noem is on her way to Rapid City as more evacuations are occurring.
As of 2 p.m., immediate evacuation orders were given to residents of Dark Canyon Road and Magic Canyon Road.
As of 1:15 p.m., residents of Cleghorn Canyon Road, Pinedale Heights west of Berry Pine Heights Drive, Nameless Cave Road, Cavern Road and Camp Minneluzahan had been told to evacuate.
In addition, the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and Chapel Lane has been closed to traffic. Police officers are on the scene. Nemo Road also has been closed.
The fire continues to burn west of Rapid City fueled by fierce winds out of the northwest.
The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office has issued a no travel alert on West Highway 44 from Chapel Lane to Johnson Siding. Fire Department #2 is closed.
As firefighters battle the Schroeder Fire that earlier led to evacuations at Westberry Trails, a second fire was reported 1.5 miles southwest of Keystone that now is estimated at 20 acres.
The first press conference since the Schroeder Fire started is now scheduled for 3 p.m. today in Rapid City. Gov. Noem is expected to be there.
The fire near Keystone, meanwhile, is being fueled by the same fierce winds that are stoking the the Schroeder Fire that started four miles west of Rapid City off Schroeder Road, which is near Nemo Road.
At 12:08 p.m., the Rapid City Fire Department reported the wildfire at Schroeder Road and Nemo Road was developing rapidly.
The Schroeder Road Area Fire 211 has been established as a call center the public can contact for more information. Nemo Road is closed at the city limits. Those who have evacuated can go to South Canyon Baptist Church, 3333 W. Chicago St. #2317, where a Red Cross reception center is set up.
At 11:30 a.m., the Rapid City Fire Department said Pinedale Heights and West Camp Rapid could possibly be the next to evacuate. The fire is spreading and RCFD is asking residents to be ready to evacuate if necessary.
Fire crews also were responding to a second wildfire that was reported at 10:30 a.m., located 1.5 miles southwest of Keystone.