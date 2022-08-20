UPDATE: Police seek three people in relation to deadly shootings

Two men are dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Rapid City.

Officers were called to a scene in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive for a report of gunshots in the area and found two adult males inside an apartment obviously deceased from gunshot wounds.

The persons of interest are: 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls (also wanted for questioning about a shooting incident on August 17th), 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear of Rapid City, and 15-year-old Rochelle Janis of Rapid City.

Additionally, police are seeking the public's help to locate a beige-colored Ford Taurus X that was seen leaving the scene of the shooting.

Anyone with any information related to the whereabouts of these persons of interest should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131.

They are believed to be armed and should not be approached. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters 'RCPD' and the information to 847411.