 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

UPDATE: Police seek three people in relation to deadly shootings

  • Updated
  • 0

Two men are dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Rapid City.

Officers were called to a scene in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive for a report of gunshots in the area and found two adult males inside an apartment obviously deceased from gunshot wounds. 

The persons of interest are: 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls (also wanted for questioning about a shooting incident on August 17th), 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear of Rapid City, and 15-year-old Rochelle Janis of Rapid City.

Additionally, police are seeking the public's help to locate a beige-colored Ford Taurus X that was seen leaving the scene of the shooting.

Anyone with any information related to the whereabouts of these persons of interest should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131.

They are believed to be armed and should not be approached. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters 'RCPD' and the information to 847411.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police seek shooting suspect

Police seek shooting suspect

The Rapid City Police Department is searching for a teenager who is a person of interest in a shooting that happened in the early morning hour…

Your Two Cents for Aug. 18

Your Two Cents for Aug. 18

The last production of the summer at Black Hills Playhouse is fabulous! We are so blessed to have this theater in the Black Hills!!

Watch Now: Related Video

Massive asteroid set for closest approach to Earth since 1914

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News