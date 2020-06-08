UPDATE: Rapid City homicide victim identified
UPDATE: Rapid City homicide victim identified

The victim of this weekend's homicide at a motel in Rapid City has been identified as 48-year-old Harry Blackbear of Rapid City.

At about 10 p.m., Saturday, police were dispatched to 710 Meade Street for a report of an assault that had taken place. On arrival, police were directed to a room at the motel where the assault had occurred. Police located the assault victim inside the room, unresponsive. Police rendered emergency life-saving measures until a medical unit arrived.

Medics determined the man was deceased.

Police began to speak with multiple witnesses who identified the suspect as 29-year-old Lawrence Mexican of Rapid City. At about 3 a.m. Sunday, Mexican was located sleeping in an area just south of the Civic Center’s overflow parking lot. Police observed blood on Mexican’s shoes and socks.

The suspect was placed under arrest for second-degree murder before being transported to the Pennington County Jail.

