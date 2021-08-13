Update: Rapid City police make arrest after Friday morning shooting

An Rapid City man has been arrested in relation to a shooting that left one man injured late Friday morning.

William Daly, 31, has been arrested and is now in custody at the Pennington County Jail.

Daly has been charged with aiding/abetting attempted first degree murder, distribution of a controlled substance and three counts of ingestion of a controlled substance, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.

The Rapid City Police Department will continue an investigation of the shooting incident, which left a man in his 20s seriously injured.

Earlier on Friday, Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick said dispatch received a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound at 10 a.m. Friday near the intersection of N. Maple St. and E. Van Buren St.

"Witnesses advised that a male in his 20s had been shot right in this area," he said. "Emergency medical responded and immediately got him treated and are rushing him to receive medical treatment."

The condition of the man is unknown at this time, Hedrick said.

Witnesses described seeing a white Cadillac with paper license plates leaving the area shortly after the report of a gunshot victim.