UPDATE: Rapid City police say four missing girls found safe

UPDATE: The Rapid City Police Department reports 12-year-old Natalia Clifford, 12-year-old Lizzie Poorman, 11-year-old Lei’lynn Schierbeck and 12-year-old Romie Schierbeck have all been located safe. The previous story is shown below.

The Rapid City Police Department is requesting the public’s help to locate four missing girls.

They are 12-year-old Natalia Clifford and 12-year-old Lizzie Poorman, along with 11-year-old Lei’lynn Schierbeck and 12-year-old Romie Schierbeck. Multiple addresses have been checked for the girls since they were reported missing overnight. Natalia and Lizzie were last seen at 2200 N. Maple Avenue yesterday around 2 p.m. Lei’Lynn and Romie were last seen in the 1500 block of Saint Patrick Street around midnight.

Lizzie was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans with holes in the legs, and white Nike shoes. Natalia was last seen wearing a white sweater with flowers on the arms, blue jeans, and white shoes. Lei’Lynn was last seen wearing a white hoodie and blue jeans. Romie was last seen wearing a black hoodie and jeans.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 1